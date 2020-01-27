 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Saint Motel headlines the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday.
Saint Motel headlines the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | January 27, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Saint Motel, touring in support of The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1, will be at the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, while The Used headlines the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Trippie Redd at the Fillmore Auditorium, Telefon Tel Aviv at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, and two nights of the Fred Hersch Trio at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JANUARY 27

Yumi Hwang-Williams and Hsing-ay Hsu
$15-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

Saint Motel
$26-$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Thrice
$27-$32, 5:30 p.m., Summit

Poppy
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Gost
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Fred Hersch Trio (also January 29)
$14-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

The Used
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Sons of Apollo
$30, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Mother Derringer
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

Trippie Redd
TBA, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Shane Smith & the Saints
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Ska Parade 30th Anniversary Tour
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Hot Buttered Rum
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Lil Zay Osama
$35-$30, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Daniel Magoun
$14-$16, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Telefon Tel Aviv
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Colfax Speed Queen
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Chitchat
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

