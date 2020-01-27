The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Saint Motel, touring in support of The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1, will be at the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, while The Used headlines the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Trippie Redd at the Fillmore Auditorium, Telefon Tel Aviv at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, and two nights of the Fred Hersch Trio at Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JANUARY 27
Yumi Hwang-Williams and Hsing-ay Hsu
$15-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Thrice, MeWithoutYou and Drug Church
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 / 5:30pm @ The Summit Music Hall 1902 Blake St Denver CO 802021902 Blake St, Denver CO 80202
Saint Motel
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 / 8:00pm @ Ogden Theatre 935 East Colfax Avenue Denver CO 80218935 East Colfax Avenue, Denver CO 80218
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28
Saint Motel
$26-$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Thrice
$27-$32, 5:30 p.m., Summit
Poppy
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Gost
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Fred Hersch Trio (also January 29)
$14-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29
The Used
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Sons of Apollo
$30, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Mother Derringer
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
Trippie Redd
TBA, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Shane Smith & the Saints
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Ska Parade 30th Anniversary Tour
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Hot Buttered Rum
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Lil Zay Osama
$35-$30, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Daniel Magoun
$14-$16, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Telefon Tel Aviv
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Colfax Speed Queen
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Chitchat
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
