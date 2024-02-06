Just Announced Usher Is Coming to Ball Arena in September The multi-platinum Grammy winner just announced his 24-city tour. By Westword Staff February 6, 2024 Usher plays Ball Arena on Tuesday, September 17. Bellamy Brewster

Eight-time, Grammy-winning R&B icon



Usher is proving he's as relevant as ever, two dozen years after he first shot to fame in the late '90s. Want proof? He's performing at the Super Bowl, having just completed his sold-out residency in Las Vegas. The multi-platinum heartthrob also just announced his upcoming album, Coming Home, which will be released on February 11.



Which happens to be Super Bowl Sunday.

