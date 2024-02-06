 Usher to Play Denver Concert at Ball Arena in September | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Just Announced

Usher Is Coming to Ball Arena in September

The multi-platinum Grammy winner just announced his 24-city tour.
February 6, 2024
Usher plays Ball Arena on Tuesday, September 17.
Usher plays Ball Arena on Tuesday, September 17. Bellamy Brewster
Share this:
Everybody say "Yeah!"

Eight-time, Grammy-winning R&B icon Usher just announced his Past Present Future tour, which will hit 24 cities this summer, including Denver. Usher will play Ball Arena on Tuesday, September 17; if you're a member of Verizon or Citi, pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 7. All tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, February 12, at livenation.com.

Usher is proving he's as relevant as ever, two dozen years after he first shot to fame in the late '90s. Want proof? He's performing at the Super Bowl, having just completed his sold-out residency in Las Vegas. The multi-platinum heartthrob also just announced his upcoming album, Coming Home, which will be released on February 11.

Which happens to be Super Bowl Sunday.
Find more upcoming concerts on our concert calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

Fiddler's Green 2024 Schedule: All the Concerts Announced So Far

Just Announced

Fiddler's Green 2024 Schedule: All the Concerts Announced So Far

By Emily Ferguson
Stevie Nicks Announces Ball Arena Concert

Just Announced

Stevie Nicks Announces Ball Arena Concert

By Westword Staff
Tool, Disco Biscuits and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Music News

Tool, Disco Biscuits and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

By Chris Speed
Dazzle Has a Jazzy Tribute to Black History Month

Jazz

Dazzle Has a Jazzy Tribute to Black History Month

By Toni Tresca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation