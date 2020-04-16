 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Vinyl Courier, a new Front Range band.EXPAND
Vinyl Courier, a new Front Range band.
Tristan Collins

Hear It: Vinyl Courier Delivers Its Debut Single, "Tell Me"

Kyle Harris | April 16, 2020 | 10:53am
AA

Promising new Front Range indie-rock four-piece Vinyl Courier just released its debut single, "Tell Me," and will be dropping an EP in the weeks ahead. 

"Tell Me" is a sassy, desperate love song. The lyrics weave through longing and rage — the stuff of a relationship falling apart — but from beginning to end, there's plenty of upbeat dance-punk to move to, as well as words that will make you want to sing along. Despite the amorous angst, the song's pure fun.

"I was inspired by a friend's relationship," recalls Cassie Collins, the band's lead singer and primary songwriter. "The entirety of the song discusses the feelings of insecurity in a relationship, and feeling like you need to let it go. There's still this feeling of attachment, though. I heard my friend talking about his relationship, and I felt for him. I felt like the complexities of the emotions needed to be captured in a song. That's how I've always personally dealt with complex emotions."

Related Stories

The bandmates — Collins, guitarist Cal Fowler, bassist V Van Nostern Walsh and drummer Zach Marks — are all eighteen or younger, and met through School of Rock Littleton, where they honed their performance style.

"I’d say School of Rock was probably the biggest force that brought us together, and having the constant support of the staff and other students there really continuously motivates us to create our music," says Van Nostern Walsh. "It’s a really incredibly supportive community that has definitely made us into better people and musicians."

Since the stay-at-home order went into affect, Collins has been busy writing and sending demos to her band, trading ideas with her bandmates so that when the order is lifted, they can get back to making music. 

"We've been taking care of each other, checking in, doing group calls, all that kind of stuff," says Collins. "Once the quarantine is over, we're definitely going to be ready to come back with some new music and lots of energy."

Follow Vinyl Courier on Facebook for news about the band's upcoming EP. Hear "Tell Me" on Spotify

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.