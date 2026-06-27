Widespread Panic kicks off historic Red Rocks run with heater sets

Audio By Carbonatix
Widespread Panic returned to Red Rocks on June 26 for the start of its annual three-night series, and it was epic — as always.
As bassist Dave Schools told us ahead of the run: “We didn’t just run away and join the circus. We started our own.” And that’s entirely clear at the legendary venue, where fans party for hours before the show. Because something Panic can always guarantee is a rager.
But there were some differences this year. First, the band was playing for its first time as “honorary Coloradans,” after receiving Colorado Music Hall of Fame’s inaugural Honorary Coloradan Induction Award — well-deserved, considering that Panic will mark 78 sold-out shows at Red Rocks this weekend, a record we don’t see anyone breaking. And second, the show was Panic’s first at Red Rocks with guitarist Nick Johnson, who took the place of Jimmy Herring earlier this year after Herring was diagnosed with cancer.
Herring left big shoes to fill, but Johnson proved he’s a perfect fit, slinging extraordinary solos for such songs as “Maggot Brain” that sealed the deal. Both sets were stacked, the first kicking off with “One Arm Steve,” “Better Off” and “Travelin’ Light.” Then there was “Little by Little,” before the band segued from “Papa Johnny Road” into “Diner” with intense jams, followed by “Bear’s Gone Fishin’.” Panic finished up with “Holden Oversoul.”
The second set, though, was straight heat. The signature psychedelic lights swirled behind the band as it broke out with “Protein Drink, then moved into “Sewing Machine,” with JB’s signature, delicate-yet-powerful vocals powering up the already-overwhelmed audience. Next came “Down,” penned by late drummer Todd Nance, before “Fishing” and “Dirty Business,” and the winding solos had the sold-out crowd entirely spellbound, held completely in that present moment. After “Stop-Go” and “Maggot Brain,” it all wrapped up with “Love Tractor.”
The night was over too soon — but thankfully, there are two more. WSMFP, you did it again.
See more photos from the show below: