Widespread Panic kicks off historic Red Rocks run with heater sets

The band was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame on June 25th, 2026.

Widespread Panic returned to Red Rocks on June 26 for the start of its annual three-night series, and it was epic — as always.

As bassist Dave Schools told us ahead of the run: “We didn’t just run away and join the circus. We started our own.” And that’s entirely clear at the legendary venue, where fans party for hours before the show. Because something Panic can always guarantee is a rager.

But there were some differences this year. First, the band was playing for its first time as “honorary Coloradans,” after receiving Colorado Music Hall of Fame’s inaugural Honorary Coloradan Induction Award — well-deserved, considering that Panic will mark 78 sold-out shows at Red Rocks this weekend, a record we don’t see anyone breaking. And second, the show was Panic’s first at Red Rocks with guitarist Nick Johnson, who took the place of Jimmy Herring earlier this year after Herring was diagnosed with cancer.

Fans travel from all over the country to see Widespread Panic Ross Jones for Westword

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Herring left big shoes to fill, but Johnson proved he’s a perfect fit, slinging extraordinary solos for such songs as “Maggot Brain” that sealed the deal. Both sets were stacked, the first kicking off with “One Arm Steve,” “Better Off” and “Travelin’ Light.” Then there was “Little by Little,” before the band segued from “Papa Johnny Road” into “Diner” with intense jams, followed by “Bear’s Gone Fishin’.” Panic finished up with “Holden Oversoul.”

Widespread Panic has sold out more shows at Red Rocks than any other band. Ross Jones for Westword

The second set, though, was straight heat. The signature psychedelic lights swirled behind the band as it broke out with “Protein Drink, then moved into “Sewing Machine,” with JB’s signature, delicate-yet-powerful vocals powering up the already-overwhelmed audience. Next came “Down,” penned by late drummer Todd Nance, before “Fishing” and “Dirty Business,” and the winding solos had the sold-out crowd entirely spellbound, held completely in that present moment. After “Stop-Go” and “Maggot Brain,” it all wrapped up with “Love Tractor.”

The night was over too soon — but thankfully, there are two more. WSMFP, you did it again.

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See more photos from the show below:

John Farmer Bell on rhythm guitar and lead vocals. Ross Jones for Westword

Sunny Ortiz on percussion. Ross Jones for Westword

Fans enjoying themselves at Widespread Panic. Ross Jones for Westword

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Dave Schools on bass guitar. Ross Jones for Westword

Nick Johnson on guitar with Jojo Hermann smiling in the background. Ross Jones for Westword

Jojo Hermann on keyboards. Ross Jones for Westword

Duane Trucks on drums. Ross Jones for Westword

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John Bell Ross Jones for Westword

Nick Johnson was a surprise guest alongside Billy Strings at the band’s 2025 New Year’s show in Atlanta, and has been filling in on guitar since. Ross Jones for Westword

Nick Johnson was previously a member of Col. Bruce Hampton’s bands, a formative influence for Widespread Panic. Ross Jones for Westword