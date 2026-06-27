Critic's Notebook

Widespread Panic kicks off historic Red Rocks run with heater sets

Jimmy Herring left big shoes to fill, but Nick Johnson proved he's an incredible fit.
By Emily FergusonJune 27, 2026
Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
The band was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame on June 25th, 2026.

Ross Jones for Westword
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Widespread Panic returned to Red Rocks on June 26 for the start of its annual three-night series, and it was epic — as always.

As bassist Dave Schools told us ahead of the run: “We didn’t just run away and join the circus. We started our own.” And that’s entirely clear at the legendary venue, where fans party for hours before the show. Because something Panic can always guarantee is a rager.

But there were some differences this year. First, the band was playing for its first time as “honorary Coloradans,” after receiving Colorado Music Hall of Fame’s inaugural Honorary Coloradan Induction Award — well-deserved, considering that Panic will mark 78 sold-out shows at Red Rocks this weekend, a record we don’t see anyone breaking. And second, the show was Panic’s first at Red Rocks with guitarist Nick Johnson, who took the place of Jimmy Herring earlier this year after Herring was diagnosed with cancer.

Fans at Widespread Panic.
Fans travel from all over the country to see Widespread Panic

Ross Jones for Westword

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Herring left big shoes to fill, but Johnson proved he’s a perfect fit, slinging extraordinary solos for such songs as “Maggot Brain” that sealed the deal. Both sets were stacked, the first kicking off with “One Arm Steve,” “Better Off” and “Travelin’ Light.” Then there was “Little by Little,” before the band segued from “Papa Johnny Road” into “Diner” with intense jams, followed by “Bear’s Gone Fishin’.” Panic finished up with “Holden Oversoul.”

Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
Widespread Panic has sold out more shows at Red Rocks than any other band.

Ross Jones for Westword

The second set, though, was straight heat. The signature psychedelic lights swirled behind the band as it broke out with “Protein Drink, then moved into “Sewing Machine,” with JB’s signature, delicate-yet-powerful vocals powering up the already-overwhelmed audience. Next came “Down,” penned by late drummer Todd Nance, before “Fishing” and “Dirty Business,” and the winding solos had the sold-out crowd entirely spellbound, held completely in that present moment. After “Stop-Go” and “Maggot Brain,” it all wrapped up with “Love Tractor.”

The night was over too soon — but thankfully, there are two more. WSMFP, you did it again.

See more photos from the show below:

Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
John Farmer Bell on rhythm guitar and lead vocals.

Ross Jones for Westword

Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
Sunny Ortiz on percussion.

Ross Jones for Westword

Fans at Widespread Panic
Fans enjoying themselves at Widespread Panic.

Ross Jones for Westword

Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
Dave Schools on bass guitar.

Ross Jones for Westword

Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
Nick Johnson on guitar with Jojo Hermann smiling in the background.

Ross Jones for Westword

Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
Jojo Hermann on keyboards.

Ross Jones for Westword

Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
Duane Trucks on drums.

Ross Jones for Westword

Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
John Bell

Ross Jones for Westword

Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
Nick Johnson was a surprise guest alongside Billy Strings at the band’s 2025 New Year’s show in Atlanta, and has been filling in on guitar since.

Ross Jones for Westword

Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
Nick Johnson was previously a member of Col. Bruce Hampton’s bands, a formative influence for Widespread Panic.

Ross Jones for Westword

Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
John Bell formed Widespread Panic with the late Mikey Houser in 1986.

Ross Jones for Westword

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Emily Ferguson has been the music editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s music scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.

emily.ferguson@westword.com

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