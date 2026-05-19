Is Yellowcard’s collab with Blippi punk rock or not?

Yellowcard is for the children.

The Jacksonville pop-punk kings have always been for the kids, but an unexpected collab with YouTube toddler entertainer Blippi recently brought them to a new generation. The duo teamed up for a rendition of Yellowcard’s single “Bedroom Posters” earlier this year, as well as Blippi original “Go Go Go.”

Vocalist-guitarist Ryan Key admits he wasn’t super familiar with Blippi’s work before they went into the studio together, but the opportunity felt right. Plus, it was fun.

“For us, it was an instant yes. We thought about how many people might see this, watching it with their kid and go, ‘I had no idea that band still existed’ and bring them into this current part of the story,” he says.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

“The reaction to it has just been amazing. I said to one of the people at the record company, ‘This is the most punk-rock or least-punk thing that we’ve ever done.’ He said, ‘The fact that you’re debating it means it’s the most punk-rock thing you’ve ever done,’” Key continues. “I think it’s just a way for us to reconnect in a really unique way with people who maybe haven’t listened to the band in a long time, just because of the sheer reach that Blippi has. It was really fun and easy. It’s a very surreal time for us. We need generations to come up. We’re just trying to get the word out that we’re back full-time.”

Yellowcard teamed up with YouTube entertainer Blippi recently to much success. Courtesy Atom Splitter PR

Yes, Yellowcard is back in a big way since reuniting in 2022, after 2017’s “final” tour. The second act includes the new record Better Days (2025), co-produced by Travis Barker, the group’s first album since 2016. The album version of “Bedroom Posters,” featuring Good Charlotte, topped Billboard charts, too.

Yellowcard is currently selling out venues across the country as part of a bill with New Found Glory and Plain White T’s. The tour comes to The JunkYard on Wednesday, May 20. Key likens the present-day resurgence to the 2003 breakthrough Ocean Avenue days. But this time around, it feels different, and bigger, in some respects.

advertisement advertisement

“The success we’re having with Better Days is unprecedented. It’s, in a lot of ways, doing better than Ocean Avenue did. But there’s no MTV. There’s no forward-facing celebrity of it, so in a lot of ways, it’s bigger,” he explains. “The shows we’re playing are much bigger than we played back then. I think we’re really set up at this age with the experience and the maturity and the lessons we’ve learned throughout our career.

“It’s going to be a really amazing time for the band,” Key continues. “We know how to capitalize one the opportunities we’re given. I think all of that’s happening and look what’s happening, what comes after Better Days, I don’t know, but it just keeps getting bigger. We’re going to keep running with it until it starts getting smaller again.”

Key is excited for the state-of-the-art lighting show he, violinist Sean Mackin, guitarist Ryan Mendez and bassist Josh Portman are rolling out (Jimmy Brunkvist of Like Torches has been the band’s touring drummer since 2023).

“It’s the biggest, best show we’ve ever put together, specifically from a production standpoint,” Key adds. “I want to sit out front and watch it.”

advertisement

While he remains mum about what’s exactly next for Yellowcard, it’s safe to say this won’t be the last time you hear about them.

“We are talking about making some more new music. That’s all I can say,” he shares. “Things are going well enough to where that conversation started, which is amazing because when we came back to do this record, we thought whatever happens, happens. It looks like we’re going to get an opportunity to make another record.

“We’re not slowing down,” Key concludes. “Calling the record Better Days might have been a manifestation.”

Yellowcard, with New Found Glory and Plain White T’s, 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, The JunkYard, 2323 West Mulberry Place. Tickets are $78.