 50 Cent Jokes About Not Catching Chlamydia After Lauren Boebert Photo Op | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

50 Cent Jokes About Not Catching Chlamydia After Lauren Boebert Photo Op

The Get Rich or Die Tryin' rapper met up with the Colorado congresswoman and other politicians during a visit to Capitol Hill.
June 6, 2024
The "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" rapper met with numerous politicians during a visit to Capitol Hill.
The "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" rapper met with numerous politicians during a visit to Capitol Hill. 50 Cent/X

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $12,000. This money directly supports the journalism Westword produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$12,000
$6,500
Share this:
Somewhere, Eminem is shaking his head.

Rapper 50 Cent was in Washington, D.C., on June 5, collecting and posting photos with politicians like the Avengers infinity stones as he promoted Black representation in the liquor industry. His most talked-about pic: a now-viral shot from Capitol Hill with Colorado's most notorious congresswoman.

"Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good," wrote 50, real name Curtis Jackson, in an X post.

The District 4 rep made a post of her own, sharing the same photo and saying, "I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King, @50cent, I used to do that myself! Thanks for the photo, great to meet you!"

Both posts went viral, with so far over 2.2 million people viewing Boebert's and more than 4.7 million viewing 50's.
The rapper sent out a post later on June 5 that got loads of additional attention, in which he joked about Boebert's controversial night at a Beetlejuice performance last fall, and addressed online backlash he was getting for the photo op.

"Wait, wait, guys I took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren," 50 said. "What did she do in a dark theater that hasn't been done, my God! Hey I don't have chlamydia by the way. LOL."

Liberal-leaning users have been calling out the Get Rich or Die Tryin' rapper for cozying up to a staunch Republican like Boebert, with many citing his longtime friendship with former mentor and fellow lyricist Eminem, who has been a vocal critic of the GOP and previously endorsed Barack Obama and Joe Biden for president.
click to enlarge A post from X, formerly Twitter.
Countless people called out 50 Cent on social media for his meetup with Boebert, with many referencing his relationship with Democrat and fellow rapper Eminem.
X

Boebert, 37, has grabbed numerous headlines since taking office in 2021.

Last September, she and a male suitor were booted from Denver's Buell Theatre during a performance of Beetlejuice for bad behavior that included vaping near a pregnant woman and groping each other.
click to enlarge
X


In November, comedian Dave Chappelle drew the ire of social media users after posing for a picture with Boebert and Florida rep Anna Paulina Luna, which was posted online with the caption, "Just three people who understand that there's only two genders." The gender reference stems from negative comments Chappelle has made toward transgender people in his comedy specials. The post was later deleted.

Boebert is running to represent Colorado's 4th Congressional District after switching districts in December. A Kaplan Strategies poll from May 31 currently has her in the lead of the six Republican candidates, with 40 percent of the vote. The second-place candidate, Peter Yu, received just 5 percent.

50 Cent, meanwhile, says he was in D.C. to shine a light on Black representation in both the liquor and music industries. He specifically called out the alcohol giant Suntory Global Spirits and said he would be meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss how Suntory has hurt and damaged the liquor company he owns, Sire Spirits.

"This is definitely not my traditional platform," he told reporters. "I should have studied this like a verse and just bust a rap."

50 was joined by civil rights lawyer Ben Crump; he also met with politicians Mike Johnson, Nancy Pelosi, Nikema Williams, Joyce Beatty and Steve Scalise, to name a few.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Chris Perez is a senior staff writer at Westword. Before arriving at Westword in March 2023, Chris spent three years as a Denver-based freelancer following a six-year stint with the New York Post. His areas of expertise include breaking news, local and national issues, crime/courts, politics, sports, pop culture and entertainment. His work has appeared in the New York Post, Page Six, Newsweek, The Sun, the Daily Telegraph and the Herald Sun, and on Yahoo, HuffPost, Business Insider, Fox News, Daily Beast, Raw Story, UPROXX, MarketWatch, News.com.au, the Independent, Comic Book Resources, Looper.com and Bleacher Report.
Contact: Chris Perez
The Ten Most Dangerous Intersections in Denver

Transportation

The Ten Most Dangerous Intersections in Denver

By Hannah Metzger
LGBTQ Republicans Feel Alienated After Colorado GOP Says "God Hates Pride"

LGBTQ+

LGBTQ Republicans Feel Alienated After Colorado GOP Says "God Hates Pride"

By Hannah Metzger
Uruguay Soccer Fans Celebrate Community, Victory Over Mexico in Copa America Preview

Sports

Uruguay Soccer Fans Celebrate Community, Victory Over Mexico in Copa America Preview

By Bennito L. Kelty
Environmental Groups File Notice to Sue Suncor Oil Refinery

Environment

Environmental Groups File Notice to Sue Suncor Oil Refinery

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation