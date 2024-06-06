50 Cent Jokes About Not Catching Chlamydia After Lauren Boebert Photo Op

Rapper 50 Cent was in Washington, D.C., on June 5, collecting and posting photos with politicians like the Avengers infinity stones as he promoted Black representation in the liquor industry. His most talked-about pic: a now-viral shot from Capitol Hill with Colorado's most notorious congresswoman.
"Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good," wrote 50, real name Curtis Jackson, in an X post.
The District 4 rep made a post of her own, sharing the same photo and saying, "I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King, @50cent, I used to do that myself! Thanks for the photo, great to meet you!"
Both posts went viral, with so far over 2.2 million people viewing Boebert's and more than 4.7 million viewing 50's.
Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good. 😏 pic.twitter.com/GJnb9UnLbE— 50cent (@50cent) June 5, 2024
The rapper sent out a post later on June 5 that got loads of additional attention, in which he joked about Boebert's controversial night at a Beetlejuice performance last fall, and addressed online backlash he was getting for the photo op.
"Wait, wait, guys I took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren," 50 said. "What did she do in a dark theater that hasn't been done, my God! Hey I don't have chlamydia by the way. LOL."
Liberal-leaning users have been calling out the Get Rich or Die Tryin' rapper for cozying up to a staunch Republican like Boebert, with many citing his longtime friendship with former mentor and fellow lyricist Eminem, who has been a vocal critic of the GOP and previously endorsed Barack Obama and Joe Biden for president.
Boebert, 37, has grabbed numerous headlines since taking office in 2021.
Last September, she and a male suitor were booted from Denver's Buell Theatre during a performance of Beetlejuice for bad behavior that included vaping near a pregnant woman and groping each other.
In November, comedian Dave Chappelle drew the ire of social media users after posing for a picture with Boebert and Florida rep Anna Paulina Luna, which was posted online with the caption, "Just three people who understand that there's only two genders." The gender reference stems from negative comments Chappelle has made toward transgender people in his comedy specials. The post was later deleted.
Boebert is running to represent Colorado's 4th Congressional District after switching districts in December. A Kaplan Strategies poll from May 31 currently has her in the lead of the six Republican candidates, with 40 percent of the vote. The second-place candidate, Peter Yu, received just 5 percent.
50 Cent, meanwhile, says he was in D.C. to shine a light on Black representation in both the liquor and music industries. He specifically called out the alcohol giant Suntory Global Spirits and said he would be meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss how Suntory has hurt and damaged the liquor company he owns, Sire Spirits.
"This is definitely not my traditional platform," he told reporters. "I should have studied this like a verse and just bust a rap."
50 was joined by civil rights lawyer Ben Crump; he also met with politicians Mike Johnson, Nancy Pelosi, Nikema Williams, Joyce Beatty and Steve Scalise, to name a few.