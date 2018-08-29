ACLU Blasts 31 Colorado Cities for Cracking Down on Panhandling

This week, 31 cities across Colorado received letters from the ACLU demanding that they repeal laws restricting panhandling. The letters, which were sent Tuesday, August 28, all began in a blunt and unequivocal manner, though each was personalized to address the city's specific ordinances restricting people from asking for money in public.

Some letters began this way:

“Your municipality is one of at least seventeen in Colorado with a municipal code that makes it a crime to 'loiter for the purpose of begging'….The ordinance not only unfairly targets poor and homeless persons whose pleas for assistance are protected by the First Amendment, but it is also legally indefensible.”