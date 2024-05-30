After Migrants Find Housing, Aurora Nonprofit Wants to Provide Help in Other Forms

"Once you've got that stability, food, housing and jobs, then you start looking for other sources of help," Gattegno says. "We're willing to help right away."

From its resource center at 9801 East Colfax Avenue, ACC offers mental health support with therapists on staff, child care, tutoring and early-education programs as well as health fairs with free screenings and visitations with doctors, dentists and optometrists, citizenship exam prep courses, classes in dance, martial arts, yoga and Zumba, and a summer camp. It also plans to bring back cooking classes soon, Gattegno adds.

click to enlarge Gattegno helps teach Abdoul, a Mauritanian migrant, about different types of leafy greens and vegetables during a cooking class. Bennito L. Kelty



Gattegno expects that in about a year's time, or sooner, Venezuelan migrants in Denver will find themselves in the second stage, looking for jobs, health care and child care. He expects Mauritanians to follow suit, but since their numbers are smaller, he doesn't think their transition will be as impactful to ACC.





"Frankly, one of the reasons I joined the coalition was to apply for funds together," he explains. "Some of the largest funders — the Colorado Health Foundation, for example — are much more receptive to a group like the coalition going to them [saying], 'This is the A-Z solution we're proposing, because as you know, the city isn't doing anything.'"

The City of Denver estimates that roughly 20,000 migrants are living across the Denver metro area. Gattegno feels well equipped to help them at ACC, with Spanish-speaking staff and a seventeen-year history of working mostly with Latino immigrants in Aurora.



"The large group of migrants — still the largest group is the Venezuelans — they are a prime target for us because of the language and the reputation we have," Gattegno says. "Immigrant Latinos are the bulk of people we see here. That's their choice, and that's the reputation we have, and we love it."