Only Goats Eat Mushrooms: West African Migrants Learn to Cook in Aurora

"We noticed that whenever they get food from these distribution places, they're throwing it in the trash," Kouyate said. "I decided to organize the cooking as part of the life skills classes."

While Denver has seen about 41,000 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, arrive since December 2022, Aurora has been dealing with an influx of mostly French-speaking migrants from West Africa; they are largely from Mauritania, along with a smaller number of migrants from Senegal and Mali.



Alvarez estimates that as many as 8,000 West African migrants have arrived in Aurora since October 2022. The influx was a challenge at first.



"Folks didn't know what was going on. We didn't know how to respond," Alvarez recalled. "They were here at our building in the hundreds, and we couldn't communicate with each other."



The cooking class reflects "a new phase" for the Migrant Response Network, which now has more French speakers as staff members and volunteers and is focused on solving the biggest challenges for its new West African migrant community.

Many of the migrants who attended the cooking class tried mushrooms for the first time. One migrant said that in Mauritania, only goats eat mushrooms. Another migrant said that everyone in Mauritania avoids mushrooms because they're known to be poisonous.

click to enlarge Cheikh Bombo Bothily, a migrant from Mali, adds ground beef to a soup that he's learning to prepare with other migrants. Bennito L. Kelty

From Mauritania to Aurora

click to enlarge Volunteers listen as a West African migrant explains in French his thoughts on the food in America. Bennito L. Kelty

Kouyate was confident the cooking class would "boost their spirits, give them different thoughts than what they're facing right now."



Kouyate plans to host more cooking classes throughout the year, but she's still figuring out a schedule. In addition to teaching simple recipes with donated food, the cooking classes will focus on "having a free discussion with them" and "try to get to know each other, try to support them mentally because they're facing so many lack of resources, lack of health care access, legal assistance, housing assistance," according to Kouyate.



She hopes to develop other life skills courses for West African migrants in addition to the cooking class, which she won't host every month but wants to repeat regularly. She doesn't want the West African migrants to think that "the U.S. is just stress, stress, stress," she noted.



"We're going to try to organize some different activities on a monthly basis," Kouyate said. "So they can have at least a chance to integrate into the U.S. system and have a different mindset about the U.S. and get a chance to embrace the culture."



Many of Aurora's West African migrants "don't even know how to sign a paper, they don't know how to hold a pen," Kouyate pointed out. "They definitely need educational spaces, they need life skill places, they need coaching."

Caring for Migrants in a "Non-Sanctuary City"