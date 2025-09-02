Aurora in Contention for New South Korean Consulate





Aurora's Case for a Consulate

There are more than 700,000 South Korean immigrants nationwide, with around 14,000 in Colorado and approximately 2,400 in Aurora, U.S. Census Bureau data shows. According to the City of Aurora, South Koreans are the fourth-largest immigrant group in the city, behind people from Mexico, Ethiopia and Vietnam (the Census Bureau estimates that South Korean immigrants in Aurora now slightly outnumber those from Vietnam, however).



A South Korean consulate would serve Colorado and neighboring states in the Rocky Mountain region, including Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, New Mexico and Utah, which comprises about 150,000 South Koreans, according to Song.



Right now, the closest South Korean consulates to Colorado are in San Francisco and Chicago. South Korean consular officials from San Francisco come to Colorado to offer services twice a year, but reservations are required in advance. Song estimates that when consulars come to Colorado, they process upwards of 300 cases each time.



"If anybody from the Korean community needs consular services, they either need to travel all the way to San Francisco to get their passport or access any consular service, or wait for satellite services to come here," she says. "So if there's a consulate in Colorado, they could access consular services within a day's trip."





Bond Between Aurora and South Korea



Support Within Aurora





When the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly brought international travel and trade to a halt in 2020, Song thought "nothing could be done" to rescue the idea, but then



Coffman, who began his term in December 2019, quickly became the "greatest supporter" for continuing the effort. In November, Song accompanied Colorado Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera to a visit to South Korea and delivered letters of support from Governor Jared Polis and senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.

Aurora is competing with cities worldwide for a South Korean consulate, as Korean diasporas exist in China, Canada, Australia and Japan, as well, Song notes. Still, she thinks "Aurora is a very strong candidate," and is "very optimistic" that the city could have a South Korean consulate within the next two or three years.

After that, Aurora will wait for to hear from the South Korean National Assembly, which must approve a budget for the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs to open new consulates, explains Song, who feels "very positive" about the committee's upcoming visit.



"In the meantime, we'll keep on reinforcing our message to the Korean government," Song says. "It's not just about hosting a consulate here in the city, but we're trying our best to put our name out there. There's so much potential. People just don't know much about Aurora."