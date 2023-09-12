Aurora Strong-Mayor Proposal Still Alive Despite Missing 2023 Ballot

click to enlarge Mike Coffman supports Aurora's strong-mayor proposal, even if the vote is postponed two years. Bennito L. Kelty

to remove individual signatures that were allegedly collected illegitimately, while others asked for whole sections or the entire petition to be thrown out.











For the clerk to throw out the petition altogether was "a very tall mountain to claim" because "it would be a job-jeopardy situation," Richardson suggests.



"We were essentially asking the clerk to rule that the clerk had screwed this up," he says. "It would have been extremely difficult to formally find that the clerk approved a defective petition."

click to enlarge A bipartisan coalition formed on the Aurora City Council to oppose the push for a strong-mayor government. Aurora City Council

On June 26, the campaign turned in the petition with more than 20,000 signatures. On July 25, the city clerk determined that the petition had 12,198 valid signatures, enough to be tentatively placed on this year's November 7 general election ballot.

