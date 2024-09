Nuggets, Avalanche Games to Be Broadcast on Local TV, Streaming Service

Avalanche and Nuggets Games Broadcast for Free in 2024-25



Incessant online complaining does work! Eventually...Today, September 26, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced two new options for local and in-market fans to watch the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche after years of television network disputes blocked most local fans from watching their championship-contending teams.KSE — the ownership group that operates Stan Kroenke's sports empire in Colorado, including the Avalanche, Nuggets, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth — announced that twenty Avs and Nuggets games apiece will be available for free over the air, and any game not aired exclusively on a national channel will be available on a new streaming app, Altitude+.“When I joined KSE last March , I said the most important thing we can do with Altitude Sports is give it a fresh perspective so that our fans can see our amazing teams and the generational players we are fortunate to have here in Denver,” Kevin Demoff, KSE president of team and media operations said in an announcement. “I want to thank all of our distribution partners for working with us to come up with a creative solution to get Altitude Sports to our fans.”A disagreement between Comcast and DISH Network and Altitude, commonly called the Comcast-Altitude dispute , had fans often resorting to illegal streaming to watch the Nuggets and Avs, as other options were slim or pricey. Altitude and those TV networks have still not reached an agreement, but now fans have more options besides DirecTV, the only major cable provider in Colorado carrying Altitude.TEGNA, which operates 9NEWS and KTVD Channel 20 in Denver, now has a broadcast agreement with KSE to air select Nuggets and Avalanche games. KTVD will broadcast forty games between the two teams this season, with ten games simulcast on 9NEWS.Games aired on TEGNA channels will still be produced by Altitude Sports and have Altitude’s popular television personalities helming each broadcast. Chris Marlowe , Scott Hastings, Vic Lombardi, Christopher Dempsey, Katy Winge and Bill Hanzlik will still be on airways for Nuggets games, with Marc Moser, Mark Rycroft, Kyle Keefe, John-Michael Liles, John Mitchell and Yan Stastny covering the Avalanche.According to KSE, the broadcast agreement with TEGNA will enable nearly 3.5 million people in the Denver metro area to access games over the air. The first Nuggets game on KTVD will air October 29 against the Brooklyn Nets. The first Avs game will be October 24 against the brand-new Utah Hockey Club.Fans have hoped KSE would begin to offer games over the air since last August, when the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury announced that every one of both teams’ games would be available for free to anyone who has a TV antenna (games were also streamed online for free for the Mercury and for a subscription fee for the Suns). The Utah Jazz soon followed suit.However, the regional sports networks that previously carried Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz games — AT&T SportsNet and Bally Sports — shut down over financial trouble before their owners moved their games to antenna broadcast. Denver fans didn’t want that, either. Now they’ll get the best of both worlds.Of course, there are more than twenty games in the NHL and NBA seasons, so not every game is available for free. Both the Nuggets and Avs will have a certain number of games broadcast on national TV as part of television packages across many cable providers, as well. Starting in October, any game not exclusive to a national network will be available on a new platform called Altitude+ Altitude+ will cost $19.95 per month and won’t black out viewers in Altitude’s broadcast territory, which spans Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska and parts of Nevada, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. Fans will also have access to pre- and post-game coverage as well as Altitude Sports specials, and a few broadcasts of college games featuring Colorado State, the University of Denver and the Air Force Academy.Those who do have a cable provider that airs Altitude Sports, like DIRECTV, Fubo or Spectrum TV, will be able to access Altitude+ for free by signing in with their TV provider.“I’m excited for those fans that haven’t been able to watch games on Altitude on a regular basis — they’re in for a show,” Demoff said.Altitude+ will be available for download on iOS and Android devices immediately, with KSE planning to add smart TV apps soon.October 29, 2024 Nuggets @ Brooklyn NetsNovember 19, 2024 Nuggets @ Memphis GrizzliesNovember 27, 2024 Nuggets @ Utah JazzDecember 5, 2024 Nuggets @ Cleveland CavaliersDecember 27, 2024 Nuggets vs Cleveland CavaliersJanuary 3, 2025 Nuggets vs San Antonio SpursJanuary 10, 2025 Nuggets vs Brooklyn NetsJanuary 17, 2025 Nuggets @ Miami HeatJanuary 23, 2025 Nuggets vs Sacramento KingsJanuary 27, 2025 Nuggets @ Chicago BullsFebruary 3, 2025 Nuggets vs New Orleans PelicansFebruary 12, 2025 Nuggets vs Portland TrailblazersFebruary 20, 2025 Nuggets vs Charlotte HornetsFebruary 24, 2025 Nuggets @ Indiana PacersMarch 5, 2025 Nuggets vs Sacramento KingsMarch 10, 2025 Nuggets @ Oklahoma City ThunderMarch 23, 2025 Nuggets @ Houston RocketsMarch 24, 2025 Nuggets vs Chicago BullsApril 6, 2025 Nuggets vs Indiana PacersApril 11, 2025 Nuggets vs Memphis GrizzliesOctober 24, 2024 Avs @ Utah Hockey ClubNovember 7, 2024 Avs @ Winnipeg JetsNovember 15, 2024 Avs vs Washington CapitalsNovember 21, 2024 Avs @ Washington CapitalsDecember 3, 2024 Avs @ Buffalo SabresDecember 12, 2024 Avs vs Utah Hockey ClubDecember 20, 2024 Avs @ Anaheim DucksJanuary 2, 2025 Avs vs Buffalo SabresJanuary 11, 2025 Avs @ Winnipeg JetsJanuary 14, 2025 Avs vs NY RangersJanuary 22, 2025 Avs vs Winnipeg JetsFebruary 7, 2025 Avs @ Edmonton OilersFebruary 23, 2025 Avs @ St. Louis BluesFebruary 26, 2025 Avs vs. New Jersey DevilsMarch 8, 2025 Avs vs. Toronto Maple LeafsMarch 14, 2025 Avs @ Calgary FlamesMarch 22, 2025 Avs @ Montreal CanadiensMarch 25, 2025 Avs vs Detroit Red WingsMarch 31, 2025 Avs vs Calgary FlamesApril 10, 2025 Avs vs Vancouver Canucks