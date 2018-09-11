Tiny Home Village in RiNo Moving to the Zeppelin's TAXI Campus Next to Platte

Come December it will be time to move again for the Beloved Community Village, a collection of eleven tiny homes in RiNo occupied by formerly homeless residents. The tiny homes, which by all accounts have been a success in helping their occupants find stability and have had the city’s support – including receiving one of the mayor’s 2017 Design Awards – already had to move once last December, about 200 feet to the tune of $25,000, to accommodate another affordable housing development near the 38th and Blake light rail station.

At the end of this year, the Colorado Village Collaborative (CVC), the organization behind the Beloved Community Village, must move the tiny homes again since the owner of the property, the Urban Land Conservancy, supports the village but has long been planning to redevelop the parcel in the first quarter of 2019. Well aware of this sun-setting agreement, organizers with the CVC have been scouting a new location for months, engaging with other property owners about hosting the village.

This week, the organization announced that it has found a new host: The CVC is planning to move the tiny home village to the TAXI development owned by Mickey and Kyle Zeppelin, located about a mile north, just on the other side of the South Platte River. In a statement, Kyle Zeppelin said, “The Beloved Community Village has been a huge success at its current location and we are excited be able bring it here and use our vacant land to make a positive impact on our community.”