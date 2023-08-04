Officials Finalize CO 119 Bikeway Plans, Regret Not Doing It Before Magnus White Crash









The Boulder cycling community is a very large and tight-knit group of people, according to Higgins. "We continue to have tragedies, and we continue to have close calls," she tells Westword. "We're scared to be on those roads. Like many people, I try to stay off of the busy roads. ... but it's inevitable that you do find yourself on busier roads for getting back to town."

"That's why we've really been prioritizing getting this bikeway done," Proctor says. "Hopefully it will be a huge improvement in safety and we'll have a lot more people who want to use it."



"CDOT is in the process of hiring a contractor," Proctor says. "Once we have a contractor on-board we will work on refining the design and construction schedule, but we are estimating that construction will begin Q2 of 2024."