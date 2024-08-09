Boulder County Homes Survive Despite "Wall of Flames" in Stone Canyon

click to enlarge Boulder County resident Kerry Matre said that she saw a thirty-foot wall of flames coming toward her house in Stone Canyon when she evacuated on July 30. Courtesy of Kerry Matre

His wife had been at home when she saw smoke coming her way, Schneider says. While preparing go boxes and messaging Schneider, she looked outside again, and "the smoke had turned into fire, which was coming down the nearby canyon wall," he remembers.



Schneider has been living on the border of Lyons for three decades on a 35-acre property in rural Boulder County. Knowing his wife had already evacuated, he didn't go home but instead went to a safe spot along the St. Vrain Creek where they'd agreed to meet. He watched his house through binoculars and his porch cameras.



"I'm looking at footage of fire, tens of feet high in our garden out in the front," he says. "It's really scary to watch."



Schneider describes the experience as "watching the scariest movie you've ever seen, and it was real life."



But when they returned home, Schneider saw that his house was still standing, which was "astonishing," because the area around him was burned black. He credits a "combination of mitigation, the hard work by firefighters and some luck" with saving his house.



"Our house was saved," he says. "But we're surrounded by 360 degrees of burn, and it's astonishing that the house survived."



The astronomy professor says that his property now "feels a little bit like we're living on the moon," because the fire left behind "this barren landscape all around us."



Similarly, Matre says that when she returned to her property, "the house itself was surprisingly untouched," but the area around it was charred. The fire damaged the house's windows and utilities — including her water, septic and electrical systems — and it burned down her garden and a barn. But considering the damage around the house, her home is still "amazingly intact," she says.



"I have forty acres of land, and every inch of that land is burned except the house," she says. "It burned right up to the foundation of my house."



To the north of her house, two houses burned down completely, and all of the houses in that area had some sort of fire damage, she says. According to Schneider, three homes at neighboring properties were burned down.

click to enlarge Nick Schneider's house in Stone Canyon was surrounded by charred black land after a wildfire tore through. Courtesy of Nick Schneider

Mitigating Fire Damage to Your Home

click to enlarge Grass is already starting to regrow around the house of Nick Schneider after firefighters quelled the Stone Canyon fire on Sunday, August 4. Courtesy of Nick Schneider

Matre says that she worked with two firefighters this summer to prepare. She advises anyone else fireproofing their house to remove tree limbs and install cement-based siding, like Hardie board, for the house. She's also buried propane tanks used to heat the house, and she recommends keeping all important documents in one box to be able to grab and go.



Firefighters from the town of Hygiene, which is next to Longmont, responded to the fire at Matre's place after she evacuated. When they arrived, they started cutting down trees next to her house, sprayed water on and around her house and chucked wooden patio furniture and fire wood away from the home. "Putting all those things together, I think that's why the house survived," she says.