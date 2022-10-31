Broncos Fans' Top Tweets About Russell Wilson's Prayer After Win Over Jags

Prayers before and after games aren't a new thing for Wilson, the most Jesus-y Bronco since Tim Tebow — and he doesn't offer praise only after victories. Indeed, he was at the center of a prayer circle in the wake of Denver's agonizing loss to the Seattle Seahawks, his former team, last month. But during its broadcast of yesterday's game, ESPN focused on the ritual for several minutes before Wilson's on-air interview, during which he delivered more declarations of faith before dropping his overused "Let's ride" trademark line again.
The journey has been extraordinarily bumpy thus far. The Broncos were 2-5 going into the contest, thanks to a series of shortfalls almost entirely attributable to an offense whose ineptitude can only be measured on a cosmic scale. The scheme cooked up by first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been both unimaginative and inflexible, and Wilson's performances prior to Sunday regularly fell beneath the lowest conceivable bar even before he began to collect injuries like Halloween candy. Thanks to a stalwart defense, Denver has been in every game, but for the first seven weeks, the squad managed to repeatedly collapse rather than triumph.
The face-off against the Jags looked like déjà vu all over again. As Broncos Country has witnessed so frequently, the team took a narrow lead into the final quarter only to give it up as the clock ticked toward zero; this time around, the Jags, led by running back Travis Etienne, who gouged the Broncos for 156 yards, scored a touchdown with just over three minutes remaining. But instead of flopping, Wilson and company pulled off a quasi-miracle thanks to a 49-yard lollipop to KJ Hamler, a Hamler reverse that took the team into the red zone, and a Latavius Murray plunge into pay dirt, followed by a clinching interception by K'Waun Williams that short-circuited promising young QB Trevor Lawrence's own comeback bid.
The win hardly rights the Broncos' ship, but it will likely prevent a sell-off during the upcoming bye week. Of course, Denver's already completed the weakest part of its schedule, making a run during the campaign's second half very unlikely. It'll take help from a much higher power for the franchise to reach the playoffs. Fortunately, Wilson seems to have a certain Big Guy on speed dial.
Wilson's prayer circle sparked a wide range of responses from followers on Twitter. Here are our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets — pro, con or somewhere in between.
Number 20:
The best ending to a Broncos win,— Allison (@ally24_u) October 30, 2022
"God's Prayer,"
thank you Russell Wilson!
Number 19:
Russell Wilson needing the prayer after the game. Broncos country let's ride pic.twitter.com/CBZA7K5Vma— YoutubeBinge (@YoutubeBinge1) October 30, 2022
Number 18:
Great job Russ! Loved seeing the prayer at the end of the game! All praises to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! Let's ride! Go Broncos!— Yolanda (@Yogibear1014) October 30, 2022
Number 17:
Russell Wilson Prayer circle on the field? Can this guy get anymore cringe? #RussellWilsonCringe— Jade Fawkes (@82firechicken) October 30, 2022
Number 16:
I am probably one of the rare people who actually like Russell Wilson the person. He is who he is whether you like it or not.— awthentik (@awthentik) October 30, 2022
He always leads a prayer after the game. Started his post game interview with "God first" ..."I wouldn't be here if I couldn't handle the pressure" pic.twitter.com/cKKkUSX9pU
Number 15:
Great to see @espn show the post-game prayer and acknowledge it on air. Encouraging to see @DangeRussWilson lead it. #Faith— Jonathan Graham (@RealJGraham) October 30, 2022
Number 14:
Anybody else shocked to see that Russell Wilson doesn’t interlock fingers in the post-game prayer circle #NFLLondon— C.Lillz (@MtAzLilly) October 30, 2022
Number 13:
Russell Wilson has all my respect, leading a prayer after the game. God Bless him— voteredforamerica🇺🇸 (@PinkyPo07) October 30, 2022
Number 12:
So #RussellWilson is leading the Broncos in prayer after victory in London. Rare. A lot of people hate him for being corny & selfish but our politicians are worse. #NFLLondon #NFL #broncos— Interested Observer (@magniloquensica) October 30, 2022
Number 11:
Did I see jaguar players in that Russell Wilson prayer circle?? Respect it ig lol— Aric | RIP DT88 🕊 (@ariczwy2) October 30, 2022
Number 10:
Just won $1000000 on betting that Russell Wilson would lead a prayer circle after the game— Cinnamon Toast Shrimp (@NoRistolainen) October 30, 2022
Number 9:
You better pray that prayer @DangeRussWilson !— T. Shanáe K. (@TylerShanae) October 30, 2022
Number 8:
Prayer circle ? Here for ittttt!!! I love youuuu gang @DangeRussWilson— pumpkin2u (@fairyglobemuva) October 30, 2022
Number 7:
AMEN...we've been praying for you and the organization You CAN do this and we believe in you. GOD BLESS YOU— CherryG (@Cherry6G) October 31, 2022
Number 6:
Testify brother. I am very sad you left the Seahawks but our LIVING GOD Has a greater plan for our lives and in his sovereign plan personal for us has us exactly where we should be! Praying for you in Denver and if you ever get back to RIC, please look me up! GO HAWK LETS RIDE!— mark Dreyer (@Skyhawkisme) October 30, 2022
Number 5:
Praying to keep his job?— David (@dfitt08) October 30, 2022
Number 4:
@Jaguars Respect for Russell Wilson for praying at the end of the game. #notashamed— Bill Engelbrecht (@Bill_4_Congress) October 30, 2022
Number 3:
Uh oh. @DangeRussWilson praying on the field after the game on TV.— William Meis (@WilliamMeis1985) October 30, 2022
Can’t wait for the media to crush him for that too. #BroncosCountry #Broncos #LetsRide
Number 2:
pls get russell wilson spit praying off my tv— paulina (@paulabduljabbar) October 30, 2022
Number 1:
Nothing will ruin my Sunday more than if Russell Wilson scores a TD now and starts praying— 🇺🇸K-Lit🇺🇸 (@Panther_NationX) October 30, 2022