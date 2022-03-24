Why Russell Wilson is the Most Jesus-y Bronco Since Tim Tebow

But while scads of articles have celebrated Wilson's on-the-field skills and devotion to community — epitomized by a well-publicized visit to Children's Hospital in the company of his celebrity wife, entertainer Ciara — there's been relatively little comment about something he has in common with one of the most beloved Broncos from the past.
To wit: Wilson is the most Jesus-y Bronco since Tim Tebow.
As discussed in "Tim Tebow Timeline: The History of the Chosen One in Denver," the Florida Gators legend spent fewer than two years in the Mile High City; he was drafted in April 2010 and traded to the New York Jets in March 2012, the same month Denver acquired the services of one Peyton Manning. But the shadow he cast while Tebowing in assorted NFL end zones lingered for far longer. (For proof, check out this 2018 post filled with tweets from true Tebow believers praying for his return.)
Of course, Christianity was a big part of Tebow's brand long before he came to Denver. At Florida, he had a fondness for writing "John 3:16" on his eye black, and he and his mom co-starred in a Super Bowl ad on behalf of Colorado Springs' Focus on the Family shortly before he first suited up in blue and orange. Once in Denver, Tebow tweeted enough religious text to fill one of Westword's most viewed posts of all time, the December 2011 offering "Tim Tebow's 10 Most Motivational Bible Verse Recommendations & When to Use Them."
Wilson can relate. During his introductory Broncos press conference on March 16, he repeatedly offered praise to his Heavenly Father and revealed that his mother sends him scriptural passages every day. He tweets plenty of them, along with Christian affirmations that are frequently enhanced by capital letters and exclamation points.
Wilson and Tebow have abstinence in common, too. Tebow famously claims to have preserved his virginity until he married former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in January 2020. Likewise, Ciara told E! News that she and Wilson remained celibate throughout a dating process that lasted more than a year, choosing to wait "until the deal [was] sealed" before finally consummating their love.
Here are eighteen Wilson tweets about his faith from 2022, listed in reverse chronological order. When you're done reading, you may be convinced that Wilson is the Broncos' next Chosen One — if you weren't certain already.
Number 18:
We are BLESSED!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 20, 2022
Number 17:
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 15, 2022
Proverbs 3:5-6 NIV
Number 16:
Jesus YOU are Worthy!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 6, 2022
Number 15:
Jesus cares about you!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 28, 2022
Number 14:
NO MATTER WHAT I WILL PRAISE YOU JESUS! YOU ARE WORTHY!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2022
Number 13:
“Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!”— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 24, 2022
Philippians 4:4
Number 12:
Keep PRAYING!!!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 21, 2022
Number 11:
God’s Plan. pic.twitter.com/pdsYDVAmrR— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 17, 2022
Number 10:
Another opportunity to Glorify YOU!!!#ProBowl— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 6, 2022
Number 9:
My Joy is found in the King of Kings! Jesus is the way!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 28, 2022
Number 8:
Spirit of God! More of His Presence!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 18, 2022
Number 7:
Kingdom Energy only!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 18, 2022
Number 6:
“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 16, 2022
Ephesians 4:32 NIV
Number 5:
God’s Doing. pic.twitter.com/WlP6hGo8gF— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 14, 2022
Number 4:
Grateful! God is good! https://t.co/IY0vyk3nBt— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 10, 2022
Number 3:
PRAISE JESUS!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 8, 2022
Number 2:
I’m gunna PRAISE YOU Today Jesus! #ALLforYOURGlory— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 2, 2022
Number 1:
New Year! Grateful I get to do life with you @Ciara & our 3 babies! I can’t wait for what God has in store for this year for our family! Life is a gift! Every moment is Heaven sent with our family! 2021…… 2022 Let’s Go! pic.twitter.com/ZNbsnaoFHn— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 1, 2022