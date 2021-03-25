This Is How Fast Cheap Houses Are Selling in Denver Right Now

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

How quickly are the least expensive houses available in Denver selling? On March 22, we found a grand total of four detached homes in the city on sale for under $350,000, no strings attached. By Wednesday, March 24, two of them were already under contract, including one whose first showing was on Monday morning.

Westword launched its series on the least expensive houses for sale across the city back in October 2016, and what a difference four-plus years make. In our first installment, we showcased six houses on sale for $105,000 or less, with one going for just $75,000.

These days, $75K might not buy you a driveway.

According to the Homesnap website, our go-to source for these surveys, the only living spaces now on sale for under $250,000 in the city are apartments, duplexes, townhomes or small vacant lots, plus a couple of detached homes reserved for individuals approved to participate in the Elevation Community Land Trust Affordable Home Ownership Program. Those that can be purchased by anyone start at more than a quarter-million dollars — a level seen in only one of our previous posts, back in August 2020.

The only free-and-clear house with a sticker price lower than $300,000 on Homesnap today (see photo at the top of this post) is a 564-square-footer located at 4658 Williams Street — and the listing, which references "possible mold in the bathroom" and the fact that the lot is "zoned for a duplex," hints that some buyers may prefer to view it as a teardown.

Oh, yeah: The owner of another home on this list won't offer a showing until after an offer has been accepted.

Here's the lowdown on five houses in Denver currently priced between $250,000 and $350,000, displayed in ascending order by price, and including the two that already went under contract. They're accompanied by links, details and the original listing description.

4658 Williams Street (on sale)

$265,000

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.07 acres

564 square feet

Year built: 1941

What a great location! This 2 bed/1 bath home needs some work, Investors bring your offers and your vision. This great lot is zoned for a duplex and will be walking distance to the new park after the I-70 construction is done. This home has newer windows, window blinds, water heater, and roof. There may be signs of possible mold in bathroom. The kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included.

13045 Pensacola Place (under contract)

$325,000

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

0.16 acres

2,004 square feet

Year built: 1969

This one has good bones and needs a little TLC but what a great investment opportunity. The roof needs some repair. Newer spa/hot tub and large flat backyard are great for entertaining. Backyard has two sheds (one has electricity) and garden boxes for your plants and vegetables. Fully-fenced front and back yards. The main level bath has been updated. Three bedrooms on the main level. Living room gets lots of sunlight. All kitchen appliances will stay. Office in basement with built-in bookcases. On the other side of the office is more living area. 3/4 bathroom in the basement. There is another room/den with closet in the basement — all it needs is an egress window to make it a 4th bedroom. Easy access to DIA, downtown Denver, Anschutz Medical Campus and DTC. Roll up your sleeves and make this a dream home!

4390 Durham Court (on sale)

$330,000

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

0.11 acres

1,211 square feet

Year built: 1981

Home is tenant-occupied so please do not approach the home. Owner will review offers and once an offer has been accepted the showing will be scheduled.

4352 West Custer Place (on sale)

$340,000

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

0.14 acres

1,537 square feet

Year built: 1942

This home welcomes your personal touch. Live in it while you renovate, transforming it into your dream home. The space is bigger than recorded, so you'll have plenty of room to work with. The galley kitchen enables easy flow. Living room faces north, assuring a cool place to relax. The large yard invites many, many gatherings and BBQs. Keep the bedroom sizes as is, or consider knocking some walls down to make them larger. The opportunities are endless! Bring your visions to life when you choose this home!

161 Perry Street (under contract)

$345,000

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.14 acres

828 square feet

Year built: 1922

Showings Start Monday 22nd after 10 a.m. Two bedroom one bath single family home with new paint and carpet throughout. Very light and bright. Bath has been updated, refrigerator, range, microwave are included full sized stacked washer and dryer all window coverings are also included. Seller is offering a $4000.00 credit to be used towards kitchen upgrades, closing cost or prepaid. Very large fully fenced yard with a one car detached garage. Roof and siding less than 5 years old. Sellers need a thirty minute advance notice to show so they can remove their dog. Also they would like a one hour showing window because of small children and a dog. Seller is looking for their replacement home; they might need a rent-back after closing. By scheduling a showing, the showing agent agrees to take all COVID-19 precautions as required by all applicable state and local health authorities. All information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer's agent and Buyer to verify all information. Thank You! Selling agent has access to all disclosures for this listing for contract purposes.