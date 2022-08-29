The August report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors offered some good news for house-hunters, with the average cost for a detached home slipping below $800,000 for the first time since March.
There's evidence of relief at the lower end of the market, too, even though many of the least expensive houses available as of today, August 29, are major fixer-uppers being pitched as rental properties rather than places where buyers might actually like to live.
Back in January 2020, numerous homes were available within Denver city limits for under $250,000. But the situation changed shortly thereafter. In Westword's March 2021 roundup of the least expensive homes for sale in the Mile High, the cheapest abode was listed at $265,000 — and in a December 2021 sequel, the most affordable house on the Homesnap website had a tag for $290,000. And in April, only one house was on the block for under $300,000 — and three of the five cheapest properties had a list price of more than $400,000.
In contrast, the five least-expensive houses for sale in Denver right now range from $225,000 to $360,000. Granted, one of them is just 475 square feet in size, another sports a description that's just six words long and a third listing notes that the structure has been "taken down to the studs." But that still qualifies as progress.
Here are the five least expensive Denver homes for sale today, displayed in descending order, complete with links, details and text from the original listings:
625 East 47th Avenue
$360,000
Two bedrooms
One bathroom
0.17 acres
976 square feet
Year built: 1900
"Great property to fix and flip."
4649 Sherman Street
$350,000
One bedroom
One bathroom
0.07 acres
475 square feet
Year built: 1908
"Come check out this one-bed, one-bath house perfect for single families or a great rental property in Globeville, Denver. The kitchen is fully updated with new appliances and quartz counter tops, as well as new flooring throughout. The bathroom features fresh tile, a new vanity, and stylish fixtures. This house is move-in ready!"
627 South Knox Court (See photo at top of post)
$314,000
Two bedrooms
One bathroom
0.07 acres
747 square feet
Year built: 1934
"Cute little ranch style home in Westwood with a ton of potential. The kitchen was updated in 2014 and features granite tile countertops and a stainless steel stove/oven/range. The home has laminate wood floors, 1-off street parking spot + 1-car detached garage/shed space. Nice outdoor space waiting for your personal touches. Centrally located and nearby parks include Garfield Lake Park, Westwood Park and Weir Gulch Park. If you're looking for an investment or first-time home, bring your tool belt and make this one your own. Welcome Home!"
3503 West Ada Place
$300,000
One bedroom
One bathroom
0.19 acres
842 square feet
Year built: 1934
"Investor Special! This home features 1 bed, 1 bath and full, finished basement and sits on a little over 8,100 square foot lot. This home also features new exterior paint and some new windows! Zoned for ADU and has so much potential! It is ready for your special custom ideas — schedule your tour today!"
4305 West Exposition Avenue
$225,000
One bedroom
One bathroom
0.04 acres
624 square feet
Year built: 1984
"INVESTOR SPECIAL! All of the hard work has been done. Property has been taken down to the studs and is ready for renovation. Perfect for someone who has a good contractor and can put in a little sweat equity. Live in it or rent it out."