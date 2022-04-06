Least Expensive Houses for Sale in Denver Now

In the Denver Metro Association of Realtor's April market trends report, released on April 5, the average price for a detached single-family home hit a new record high of $797,700 — up nearly $60,000 in March over the previous month.
What about the least expensive homes for sale in Denver right now? Turns out they're generally pricier, too, even when the house itself isn't fit for living.
Back in January 2020, multiple homes were available within Denver city limits for under $250,000. But those days are over. In Westword's March 2021 roundup of the least expensive homes for sale in the Mile High, the cheapest abode was listed at $265,000. And in a December 2021 sequel, the most affordable house on the Homesnap website had a tag for $290,000.
At first glance, the five least expensive detached single-family homes available on April 6, would seem to represent an improvement, since the prices begin at $275,000. However, the listing for that property uses the word "structure" rather than "house" to describe the building on the plot and dubs it "uninhabitable" and in need of scraping. And only two homes on the list are under $400,000, as compared to sixteen in December.
Here are the five least expensive Denver homes for sale today, displayed in descending order, complete with links, details and text from the original listings.
3098 South Federal Boulevard
$425,000
Two bedrooms
One bathroom
0.21 acres
600 square feet
Year built: 1945
"This is your chance to buy a property that is zoned for mixed use! Current situation is a Single Family home — but use your imagination for future uses! Buyer to verify any future uses with the City! Currently a 2 bedroom,1 bath home, with a kitchen, living area, laundry room with storage and a large yard. Plenty of parking. All appliances included, 12x24 Laundry Room is not included is square footage."
West Kentucky Avenue
$420,000
Three bedrooms
Two bathrooms
0.3 acres
1,047 square feet
Year built: 1952
"A great starter home. needs some remodeling. close to downtown and bus stations. Seller needs rent back 45 to 60 days."
2773 South Hazel Court
$420,000
Two bedrooms
One bathroom
0.14 acres
816 square feet
Year built: 1953
"Sheer brightness is exhaled from this quaint Harvey Park residence. A wide picture window illuminates a spacious living room in natural light crafting the perfect setting for enjoying afternoon reading. Adjoined for seamless connectivity, a dining area offers space for mingling w/guests. Refinished hardwood flooring continues into a classic kitchen flanked by all-white cabinetry and butcher block countertops. A spacious primary bedroom features vast windows while a versatile secondary bedroom offers an ideal space for a home office. Neutral white tiles adorn a shared bath. Outdoors, endless possibilities for personalization await in a large backyard. Convenient updates include a new roof installed in the last six months plus new interior and exterior paint. Residents revel in an ideal location around the corner from the future Loretto Heights Small Area Plan w/easy access to restaurants and international grocery stores on Federal Boulevard and shopping at the River Point at Sheridan."
4831 Lincoln Street
$360,000
Two bedrooms
One bathroom
0.11 acres
1,166 square feet
Year built: 1930
"Opportunity in an up-and-coming area. Near convention center and easy access to I-25 and I-70."
1. 175 South Eliot Street (photo at the top of this post)
$275,000
0.14 acres
Year built: 1922
"This is a great opportunity for a new build or development. There is a structure on the property but is uninhabitable and needs to be scraped. The is a great centrally located lot next to downtown Denver. The lot is approximately 6,250 sq ft and zoned E-SU-DX. Submit any offers with a proof of funds, and cash or hard money is preferred."