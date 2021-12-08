Support Us

Cheapest Homes for Sale in Denver Right Now

December 8, 2021 8:00AM

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 118 South King Street is on sale for $290,000.
Trying to buy a cheap house in Denver? It's not impossible — as long as you're not scared off by phrases like "Just needs some love," "as is" or "main sewer line needs to be replaced."

Back in January 2020, multiple homes were available within Denver city limits for under $250,000. But those days are over. Fourteen months later, in our March roundup of the least expensive homes for sale in the Mile High, the cheapest abode up for grabs was listed at $265,000. And as of today, December 8, the least spendy detached house on the Homesnap website has a tag of $290,000.

Buyers willing to look outside city limits — sometimes far outside city limits — have more options, as we noted in our recent post "How Far From Downtown Denver You Have to Move to Find an Affordable Home."

But folks looking to stay within Denver borders and beneath the $400,000 mark are in luck: There are sixteen houses currently listed on Homesnap. Here are the five least expensive, displayed in descending order, complete with links, details and text from the original listings.
click to enlarge The home at 21522 East 43rd Avenue. - GOOGLE MAPS
The home at 21522 East 43rd Avenue.
Google Maps
5. 21522 East 43rd Avenue
$352,135
109 days on Homesnap
3 bedrooms
3 bathrooms
0.09 acres
1,509 square feet
Year built: 2005

Excellent buy. Do not miss seeing this awesome home. The property is just minutes from DIA with access to Pena Blvd. & I-70. Close by GVR Golf Course, Shopping and Restaurants as well as the Highline Canal Trail for walking & Biking. Home has been completely repainted, Near new carpet. Open concept floor plan.
click to enlarge 1895 South Michigan Way. - GOOGLE MAPS
1895 South Michigan Way.
Google Maps
4. 1895 South Michigan Way
$350,000
1 day on Homesnap
3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
0.14 acres
1,454 square feet
Year built: 1952

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY! This single family ranch is just waiting for you to fix it up! Great potential for investors or homeowners with a vision for making this home beautiful! Have you been waiting for a giant garage? So much space for cars/toys/workshop, you name it! Newer house roof, installed 2019. Good bones on this one, just needs some love!
click to enlarge 620 South Newton Street. - GOOGLE MAPS
620 South Newton Street.
Google Maps
3. 620 South Newton Street
$339,000
63 days on Homesnap
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
0.14 acres
762 square feet
Year built: 1938

Don't miss your chance at one level living in Westwood. This is a great first home or investment property with unlimited potential. The home features 2 beds/1 bath, laminate wood, tile & carpet floors and all appliances currently in the home are included. It has been a great rental for the sellers and is ready for your personal touch. Large 6,000 sq/ft fenced lot zoned E-SU-D1X with plenty of space to add garage, gardens and outdoor entertaining space. Easy access to get to downtown, Belmar or out to enjoy Westwood, Garfield and Weir Gulch parks. This one has a walk score 59, transit score 42 and bike score of 63.... Welcome home!
click to enlarge 1520 Tamarac Street. - GOOGLE MAPS
1520 Tamarac Street.
Google Maps
2. 1520 Tamarac Street
$300,000
167 days on Homesnap for $375,000 (dropped $25,000 on November 13, 2021)
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
0.13 acres
1,001 square feet
Year built: 1939

Attention Investors! Adorable, 2-bedroom, 1-bath home, centrally located on a huge lot! Enter the main living area where you'll find granite floors that carry through to the dining room and kitchen. The oversized front windows overlook the massive front yard and garden beds. Updated kitchen cabinets, tile backsplash and granite countertops await. The full bathroom has been updated with new tub and tile. Downstairs you'll find a finished basement that provides additional living space. This charming and historic home is full of natural light.... Back on the Market — main sewer line needs to be replaced. Home is being sold As Is.


1. 118 South King Street (see photo at top of post)
$290,000
12 days on Homesnap
3 bedrooms
1 bathroom
0.14 acres
542 square feet
Year built: 1924

Your Black Friday Property Sale! The only single family house on the market at a rock bottom price! This house has a lot of potential, homes in the area with average condition are being sold well over 300K into the 400's. House needs work, so only cash offers accepted. Property "Sold AS IS."
