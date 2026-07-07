Marijuana

Colorado marijuana regulators issue another vaporizer recall

This was Colorado's 14th cannabis recall in 2026, and the second one for vape products in just over a month.
By Thomas MitchellJuly 7, 2026
Hand in pocket holds a vape pen
The recalled products were sold between April and June of this year.

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A line of cannabis vaporizer products has been recalled from a dispensary located off Interstate 70, just outside of Idaho Springs.

According to a July 2 health and safety order from the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, vaporizer cartridges produced and sold by Sofa King Medicinal Wellness, located at 1181 County Road 308, Dumont, tested positive for the pesticides bifenazate and metalaxyl, both of which are banned in cannabis cultivation.

Bifenazate is an insecticide widely used for mite control, and metalaxyl is a fungicide. Neither are banned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but both are highly regulated and banned in some states and on the use of certain crops.

The recalled products were one-gram Blueberry Kush cartridges, according to the MED. They were sold from April 9 to June 2 of this year, inspectors note, and carry the following batch number on their dispensary packing: BK14351.

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Sofa King Medicinal is a cannabis extractor and dispensary located in Dumont, a small town located in between Idaho Springs and Georgetown. According to the health and safety order, Sofa King collaborated with the MED during the recall process.

“Consumers who have this affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the regulated marijuana store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the regulated marijuana should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form,” the recall says.

This was Colorado’s 14th cannabis recall in 2026, and the second one for vape products in just over a month. On June 1, the MED recalled THC vaporizers from over 320 dispensaries on June 1, citing banned flavor compounds in the vape oil.

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Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He’s been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.

thomas.mitchell@westword.com

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