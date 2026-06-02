THC vape recall hits 320 Colorado retailers

Colorado marijuana regulators issued a recall for two brands of THC vaporizers on June 1, citing banned flavor compounds in the vape oil.

According to a health and safety order from the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, around 44 batches of vaporizer devices produced by Workhorse Global LLC and WH Acoma LLC are being recalled after “the identification of non-botanically derived compounds.” The vape products were sold under the brands PAX and Eureka Vapor at approximately 320 dispensaries and hospitality lounges across Colorado from Aug. 14, 2025, to May 31 of this year.

Several of the stores listed in the recall have since closed or been taken over by new management, such as Simply Pure’s shuttered dispensary in Denver’s Highland neighborhood and a handful of former Green Dragon stores around the metro, which now operate under the Everyday Weed banner. Still, state regulators would like consumers to double-check their vapes, just in case.

“Consumers who have this affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the Regulated Marijuana Store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the Regulated Marijuana should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form,” the recall states.

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The recalled vapes will have one of two license numbers on their packaging: 404R-00576 or 404R-00523.

Banned vape additives

Colorado began banning certain vape additives in 2019, and has expanded the list of prohibited ingredients over the last seven years.

According to MED regulations, approved botanically-derived compounds are organic chemicals that “include, but are not limited to, terpenes, terpenoids, ketones, esters, and other molecules which are naturally occurring in plants and are used to affect the flavor and aroma” of marijuana products.

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The MED tells Westword that the vape products were found to contain “terpene blends that contained artificial and/or synthetic ingredients.”

Terpenes are aromatic compounds found in cannabis and other plants, and are responsible for a strain’s smell and flavor. Vape companies can add terpenes that aren’t extracted from cannabis to their products, but they must come from natural sources.

“The investigation is open and ongoing,” reads the MED recall. “We encourage all consumers who purchased a vaporizer delivery device of these brands to check their labels to determine if they are included in the affected batches.”

Eureka and PAX could not be reached for comment.

This is the 13th marijuana-related recall issued in Colorado so far this year.