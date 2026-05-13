Marijuana Recall Hits Fort Collins Dispensary

The recalled marijuana was sold at a medical and recreational dispensary in Fort Collins.

Colorado regulators have issued another marijuana recall over mold and yeast concerns.

The May 12 health and safety order flags 41 harvest batches of flower, shake and trim produced by Natural Alternatives for Health Corp, a cultivation based in Fort Collins. According to the MED, four batches failed testing for mold, yeast or aspergillus, a specific type of mold that labs test for. Another 37 harvests were “potentially contaminated” because they were “cultivated around the same time and place as the contaminated batches,” the order notes.

The recalled marijuana was sold from January 9 through April 19 at Natural Alternatives for Health, 6712 South College Avenue in Fort Collins. Both medical and recreational customers may have purchased it, according to the MED.

“Consumers who have this affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the Regulated Marijuana Store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the Regulated Marijuana should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form,” the health and safety notice warns.

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This is the twelfth marijuana recall issued in Colorado so far this year, and the second over the last week. On May 5, the MED issued a recall for marijuana grown by Arkansas Valley Organics and sold at three Magnolia Road dispensaries in Colorado.

All recalled Natural Alternatives for Health marijuana has the following license number on the packaging: 403R-00568. Here are the specific recalled harvest batch names as shared by the MED:

Total Yeast and Mold Contaminated Harvest Batches

Space Guava North 12/16/25

SinMint Cookies North 12/16/25

Gorilla Nut North 12/16/25

Aspergillus Contaminated Harvest Batch

Furious George North 12/16/25

Potentially Contaminated Harvest Batches

Blue Dream 9/4/25 West

Cherry Paloma 9/4/25 West

Ghost Train Haze 9/4/25 South

P Bars 9/4/25 West

Purple Octane 9/4/25 West

Slap n Tickle 9/4/25 West

Black Ice 9/18/25

Black Velvet 9/18/25

Furious George 9/18/25

Ghost Train Haze 9/18/25

Golden Haze 9/18/25

Gorilla Nut 9/18/25

Pink Sorbet 9/18/25

Sour Power 9/18/25

Bad Apple 11/5/25 West

Blue Dream 11/5/25 West

Gorilla Glue 11/5/25 West

Green Crack 11/5/25 West

Headband Cookies 11/5/25 West

I-80 11/5/25 West

Lemon Cherry Pie 11/5/25 West

Lemon Orange 11/5/25 West

Motorbreath 15 11/5/25 West

Papaya Cake 11/5/25 West

Triangle Headband 11/5/25 West

Black Velvet Garage 11/25/25

Cherry Paloma Garage 11/25/25

Lemon OG Garage 11/25/25

Orange Soda Garage 11/25/25

Papaya Bars Garage 11/25/25

Sour Power Garage 11/25/25

Bedrock Bakery #1 North 12/16/25

Double Cookie Burger North 12/16/25

Ghost Train Haze North 12/16/25

I-80 North 12/16/25

Strawnana North 12/16/25

Triangle Headband #2 North 12/16/25