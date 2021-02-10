Colorado Counties With the Most COVID-19 Deaths Per Capita Now

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

While COVID-19 data has moderated from the fearsome highs of late 2020, Coloradans are still dying from the novel coronavirus every day, and some counties have been harder hit than others. Of 28 counties in the state that have registered ten or more deaths from the disease, sixteen have unusually high rates per capita.

That's among the takeaways from the latest death statistics posted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on February 9. The CDPHE's figures per county run through January 30 and were updated by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on February 3; they show both the number of deaths per county and the county's percentage of all virus fatalities in the state.

El Paso County leads this unfortunate roster with 696 deaths, representing 13.13 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Colorado. Next come three metro-area counties: Arapahoe (683 deaths, 12.89 percent), Jefferson (669 deaths, 12.62 percent) and Adams (642 deaths, 12.11 percent). At present, the City and County of Denver proper is in the fifth slot, with 628 deaths, accounting for 11.85 percent of Colorado's COVID-19 casualties.

Denver accounts for fewer deaths than it should based on population figures from 2019. That year, Colorado was officially home to 5,758,736 residents, of which 705,576, or 12.3 percent, lived in Denver. All things being equal, the percentage of COVID-19 deaths in Denver should also be 12.3 percent — so its 11.85 percent figure is lower than its size would suggest. In contrast, the percentage of COVID-19 deaths is larger than the state's percentage of population in Arapahoe, Jefferson and Adams counties, which have all suffered more fatalities per capita.

They're not alone, although the counties in similar situations vary widely — some large, some small, some in between. Douglas, Larimer, Weld and Boulder all have fewer deaths than their populations would imply, while those with more include Huerfano and Bent, both of which have fewer than 10,000 residents.

Here's the latest roster in descending order of deaths; the names of counties that have more deaths per capita than population percentage are in bold:

El Paso County

720,403

12.51 percent of population

696 deaths

13.13 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +.62 percent

Arapahoe County

656,590

11.40 percent of population

683 COVID-19 deaths

12.89 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +1.49 percent

Jefferson County

582,881

10.12 percent of population

669 deaths

12.62 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +2.5 percent

Adams County

504,108

8.76 percent of population

642 COVID-19 deaths

12.11 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +3.35 percent

Denver County

705,576 (2019)

12.3 percent of population

628 COVID-19 deaths

11.85 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: -.45 percent

Pueblo County

168,424 (2019)

2.92 percent of population

328 deaths

6.19 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +3.27 percent

Boulder County

326,196

5.67 percent of population

273 deaths

5.15 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: -.52 percent

Weld County

324,492

5.63 percent of population

250 deaths

4.72 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: -.91 percent

Larimer County

356,899

6.2 percent of population

228 deaths

4.30 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: -1.9 percent

Douglas County

351,154

6.1 percent of population

226 deaths

4.26 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: -1.84 percent

Mesa County

154,210

2.7 percent of population

195 deaths

3.68 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +.98

Morgan County

29,068 (2019)

0.5 percent of population

61 deaths

1.51 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +1.01 percent

Logan County

22,409 (2019)

0.4 percent of population

48 deaths

0.91 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +.51 percent

Broomfield County

67,886 (2019)

1.18 percent of population

44 deaths

0.83 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: -.35 percent

La Plata County

56,221 (2019)

1.0 percent of population

43 deaths

0.81 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: -.19 percent

Montrose County

42,758 (2019)

0.7 percent of population

33 deaths

0.69 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: -.01 percent

Delta County

30,565 (2019)

0.53 percent of population

39 deaths

0.74 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +.21 percent

Garfield County

60,061 (2019)

1.04 percent of population

33 deaths

0.62 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: -.42 percent

Alamosa County

16,107 (2019)

0.28 percent of population

26 deaths

0.49 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +.21 percent

Otero County

18,282 (2019)

0.32 percent of population

25 deaths

0.47 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +.15 percent

Moffat County

13,283 (2019)

0.23 percent of population

20 deaths

0.38 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +.15 percent

Fremont County

47,839 (2019)

0.83 percent of population

12 deaths

0.25 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: -.58 percent

Chaffee County

19,557 (2019)

0.34 percent of population

18 deaths

0.18 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: -.16 percent

Routt County

25,638 (2019)

0.45 percent of population

14 deaths

0.26 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: -.19 percent

Yuma County

10,003 (2019)

0.17 percent of population

13 deaths

0.25 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +.08 percent

Prowers County

12,022 (2019)

0.21 percent of population

13 deaths

0.25 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +.04 percent

Huerfano County

6,679 (2019)

0.12 percent of population

13 deaths

0.25 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +.13 percent

Bent County

5,787 (2019)

.01 percent of population

11 deaths

0.25 percent of Colorado COVID-19 deaths

Difference: +.24 percent