These Kids Are Among 108 Coloradans Killed by Guns in 2022 So Far

August 16, 2022 8:35AM

Colorado children killed by gun violence in 2022 to date include (clockwise from upper left) George Weingarten, eight months; Roy McCola Summers, age six; Me'Khi P. Allen, age four; Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon, age fourteen; Aerris Mayberry, age fourteen; and Marcus Venezio-Hernandez, age thirteen. gunmemorial.org
Colorado deaths by gun violence had set a record through this time last year. But 2022 is already ahead of that pace — and more than 10 percent of the victims have been children.

Through August 19 in 2021, according to the Gun Memorial website, which offers an online space to remember victims in this state and across the country as "Real people, not just statistics," at least 103 people in Colorado had been killed by a firearm — the most by far for the first eight months of a year since the website's birth in 2015.

This mark has already been surpassed in 2022. The 103rd Coloradan to be killed by a gun this year passed away on July 28, and with August 19 still three days away, the toll sits at 108. Of this year's victims, fifteen were eighteen or younger, including George Weingarten, who was just eight months old when he and his mother, Lizet Salinas-Mijangos, were shot to death by the infant's father, David Weingarten, in Colorado Springs on February 1.

This scenario is all too common: The overwhelming majority of the 24 females from Colorado included on the Gun Memorial site for 2022 died as a result of domestic violence.

In 2018, Westword profiled Gun Memorial, which had been launched three years earlier by Steve Tarzia, a software engineer based in Chicago. Early on, he decided to include information about every gun death in the country, including homicides, tragic accidents and suicide. "The statistics are quite clear that suicides are much more effective — you're much more likely to die — if you have a gun," he explained. "Shots to the head are 98 percent fatal, whereas if you try to overdose, there may only be a 5 or 10 percent chance that you'll kill yourself. And suicidal thoughts are often temporary and may be related to events. To get a second chance may often mean the difference between life and death, but there aren't many second chances with guns."

Of course, not every suicide by gun is publicly disclosed. And the Colorado page of the Gun Memorial site underscores the sad reality that most other firearm deaths receive little media attention.

There are obvious exceptions, including the recent murder of Loveland's Lindsay Daum, along with her daughter, sixteen-year-old Meadow Sinner, after her request for a protection order against their killer, Javier Acevedo, was denied. But in many instances, homicides receive only passing mention from the press.

To put the death count in perspective, here are the number of Colorado victims calculated by Gun Memorial during the same period for each year since its creation:
2015 through August 19: 50
2016 through August 19: 55
2017 through August 19: 85
2018 through August 19: 73
2019 through August 19: 74
2020 through August 19: 89
2021 through August 19: 103
The gun-death total in Colorado for 2021 landed at 166.

The names of the 108 Colorado victims through August 15, 2022, are listed below in descending chronological order, along with links to their Gun Memorial pages. There, visitors will be able to connect to (frequently brief) news articles about what happened, light virtual candles in memory of victims and read the comments of friends, family members and loved ones, as well as leave remarks of their own.

Real people, not just statistics. Each has a story.
click to enlarge
(Clockwise from upper left) Colorado gun-violence victims Hiyaw "Joya" Tesfa Zewdie-Walker; Brian MacDonald; Deputy Latasha Nichole Betterly-Byrd; Juan Herrera-Lozano; Chelsea Longshore; and Tryvone Brooks.
gunmemorial.org
108. Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon
Aug 8, 2022

107. Alexandra “Alex” Paz
Aug 7, 2022

106. Deputy Andrew Peery
Aug 7, 2022

105. Kevin Piaskowski
Jul 31, 2022

104. Ramon Castro Contreras
Jul 31, 2022

103. Lindsay Elizabeth Daum
Jul 28, 2022

102. Meadow L. Sinner
Jul 28, 2022

101. Steven Salazar
Jul 28, 2022

100. Jose Martinez-Chaparro
Jul 25, 2022

99. Alexis Baca
Jul 24, 2022

98. Earnest Cox
Jul 23, 2022

97. Loretta Rhoades
Jul 23, 2022

96. Roy Bock
Jul 23, 2022

95. Sergio Ordonez-Valencia
Jul 20, 2022

94. Kion Lamenta Perkins
Jul 19, 2022

93. Luke Scott
Jul 16, 2022

92. Ma Kaing
Jul 15, 2022

91. Antonio Bonner
Jul 13, 2022

90. Russell Morgan Basham
Jul 13, 2022

89. Josiah Gonzales
Jul 12, 2022

88. Santiago Calleros
Jul 6, 2022

87. Adam J. Martinez
Jul 5, 2022

86. Kane Nathaniel Andres Acosta Woods
Jul 4, 2022

85. Aaron Jermaine Harmon Sr.
Jul 3, 2022

84. Patricia Ann Kraus
Jul 2, 2022

83. Richard Lee Kraus
Jul 2, 2022

82. Michael Adams
Jun 29, 2022

81. Hailey Perkins
Jun 27, 2022

80. Jacob Raymond Martinez
Jun 25, 2022

79. Melody Horton
Jun 24, 2022

78. Daniel Diaz-Rojas
Jun 23, 2022

77. Tracy Freel
Jun 21, 2022

76. Jeremiah LaShae Quashawn Cannady
Jun 20, 2022

75. Ronnie Lee Ray Padilla
Jun 19, 2022

74. John "Cowboy" Jaros
Jun 18, 2022

73. Isaiah J. Aragon-Morales
Jun 16, 2022

72. Abraham Garcia
Jun 12, 2022

71. Prudencio Ortiz-Arellanez
Jun 12, 2022

70. Jason Morales
Jun 11, 2022

69. Nicholas Wilson
Jun 2, 2022

68. Hoani Bartlett
Jun 1, 2022

67. Chelsea Longshore
May 31, 2022

66. Isiah James Mosman
May 28, 2022

65. Montaries Jennings
May 28, 2022

64. Omega Revelation McCullagh
May 27, 2022

63. Anthony Ray Valdez
May 23, 2022

62. Malik Deonte Miner
May 21, 2022

61. Christian “St Louis” Gardner
May 20, 2022

60. Abigail Miller
May 14, 2022

59. Isaac Lamar Smith Jr.
May 13, 2022

58. Va-Jon Donovan Lewis
May 13, 2022

57. Female, age 3
May 8, 2022

56. Pat Huhn
May 6, 2022

55. Matthew Davis
May 5, 2022

54. Joshua Martinez
May 2, 2022

53. William Butzin
May 2, 2022
(Clockwise from upper left) Omega Revelation McCullagh; Melody Horton; Hoani Bartlett; Ma Kaing; Earnest Cox; and Hailey Perkins.
52. Denise Hood
Apr 26, 2022

51. Me'Khi P. Allen
Apr 26, 2022

50. Manuel Zegarelli
Apr 25, 2022

49. Shy-Ron Eugene Williams-Hunter
Apr 25, 2022

48. Vetho Marcos Finnell-Vigil
Apr 25, 2022

47. Buddy Cates
Apr 23, 2022

46. Juan Herrera-Lozano
Apr 23, 2022

45. Anthony Moore
Apr 21, 2022

44. Victor B. Trujillo
Apr 15, 2022

43. Angel Eduardo Ornelas Hernandez
Apr 14, 2022

42. Ryan Alfred Lucero
Apr 11, 2022

41. Roy McCola Summers
Apr 10, 2022

40. Adrion Foster
Apr 8, 2022

39. Jayden Hoyle
Apr 8, 2022

38. Emma Amani
Apr 4, 2022

37. Ricardo Joseph Levon Santos Jr.
Apr 1, 2022

36. Daxcimo Ceja
Mar 30, 2022

35. Onjahnique Tahdase Williams
Mar 30, 2022

34. Tyeisha Lynnice Daniel
Mar 29, 2022

33. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez
Mar 26, 2022

32. Nicholas “Nick” Caldwell
Mar 26, 2022

31. Jeremiah I. Brown
Mar 25, 2022

30. Jesus Jose Rodriguez Jr.
Mar 25, 2022

29. Matthew "Menace" Kennith Westrich
Mar 25, 2022

28. Tryvone Brooks
Mar 22, 2022

27. Aerris Mayberry
Mar 18, 2022

26. Kaylie Marcum a.k.a. Kay Lints
Mar 14, 2022

25. Adam Hilst
Mar 11, 2022

24. Ronald Ramirez
Mar 9, 2022

23. Za’Riyah Thomas
Mar 7, 2022

22. Gilberto Barajas
Feb 20, 2022

21. Lawrence Trujillo
Feb 17, 2022

20. Nicole Renee (Hoffert) Vasquez
Feb 17, 2022

19. Daniel Christopher Robert Howard
Feb 4, 2022

18. Donna Gallegos
Feb 4, 2022

17. Michael Arnold
Feb 4, 2022

16. George Weingarten
Feb 1, 2022

15. Lizet Salinas-Mijangos
Feb 1, 2022

14. Deputy Latasha Nichole Betterly-Byrd
Jan 31, 2022

13. Elijah Kelly
Jan 29, 2022

12. Kanajai Burton
Jan 29, 2022

11. Angel Santibanez
Jan 24, 2022

10. Brian MacDonald
Jan 21, 2022

9. Kristopher Michael Wilson
Jan 20, 2022

8. Stephen Sanders
Jan 17, 2022

7. Tony Lamar Bozman
Jan 15, 2022

6. Renee Francisca Dominguez
Jan 14, 2022

5. Sergio Suarez Gonzalez
Jan 10, 2022

4. Marcus Venezio-Hernandez
Jan 9, 2022

3. Nevean Tafoya
Jan 9, 2022

2. Devonte Phillips
Jan 1, 2022

1. Hiyaw "Joya" Tesfa Zewdie-Walker
Jan 1, 2022
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
