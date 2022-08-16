These Kids Are Among 108 Coloradans Killed by Guns in 2022 So Far

Through August 19 in 2021, according to the Gun Memorial website, which offers an online space to remember victims in this state and across the country as "Real people, not just statistics," at least 103 people in Colorado had been killed by a firearm — the most by far for the first eight months of a year since the website's birth in 2015.
This mark has already been surpassed in 2022. The 103rd Coloradan to be killed by a gun this year passed away on July 28, and with August 19 still three days away, the toll sits at 108. Of this year's victims, fifteen were eighteen or younger, including George Weingarten, who was just eight months old when he and his mother, Lizet Salinas-Mijangos, were shot to death by the infant's father, David Weingarten, in Colorado Springs on February 1.
This scenario is all too common: The overwhelming majority of the 24 females from Colorado included on the Gun Memorial site for 2022 died as a result of domestic violence.
In 2018, Westword profiled Gun Memorial, which had been launched three years earlier by Steve Tarzia, a software engineer based in Chicago. Early on, he decided to include information about every gun death in the country, including homicides, tragic accidents and suicide. "The statistics are quite clear that suicides are much more effective — you're much more likely to die — if you have a gun," he explained. "Shots to the head are 98 percent fatal, whereas if you try to overdose, there may only be a 5 or 10 percent chance that you'll kill yourself. And suicidal thoughts are often temporary and may be related to events. To get a second chance may often mean the difference between life and death, but there aren't many second chances with guns."
Of course, not every suicide by gun is publicly disclosed. And the Colorado page of the Gun Memorial site underscores the sad reality that most other firearm deaths receive little media attention.
There are obvious exceptions, including the recent murder of Loveland's Lindsay Daum, along with her daughter, sixteen-year-old Meadow Sinner, after her request for a protection order against their killer, Javier Acevedo, was denied. But in many instances, homicides receive only passing mention from the press.
To put the death count in perspective, here are the number of Colorado victims calculated by Gun Memorial during the same period for each year since its creation:
2015 through August 19: 50
2016 through August 19: 55
2017 through August 19: 85
2018 through August 19: 73
2019 through August 19: 74
2020 through August 19: 89
2021 through August 19: 103
The names of the 108 Colorado victims through August 15, 2022, are listed below in descending chronological order, along with links to their Gun Memorial pages. There, visitors will be able to connect to (frequently brief) news articles about what happened, light virtual candles in memory of victims and read the comments of friends, family members and loved ones, as well as leave remarks of their own.
Real people, not just statistics. Each has a story.
Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon
Aug 8, 2022
107. Alexandra “Alex” Paz
Aug 7, 2022
106. Deputy Andrew Peery
Aug 7, 2022
105. Kevin Piaskowski
Jul 31, 2022
104. Ramon Castro Contreras
Jul 31, 2022
103. Lindsay Elizabeth Daum
Jul 28, 2022
102. Meadow L. Sinner
Jul 28, 2022
101. Steven Salazar
Jul 28, 2022
100. Jose Martinez-Chaparro
Jul 25, 2022
99. Alexis Baca
Jul 24, 2022
98. Earnest Cox
Jul 23, 2022
97. Loretta Rhoades
Jul 23, 2022
96. Roy Bock
Jul 23, 2022
95. Sergio Ordonez-Valencia
Jul 20, 2022
94. Kion Lamenta Perkins
Jul 19, 2022
93. Luke Scott
Jul 16, 2022
92. Ma Kaing
Jul 15, 2022
91. Antonio Bonner
Jul 13, 2022
90. Russell Morgan Basham
Jul 13, 2022
89. Josiah Gonzales
Jul 12, 2022
88. Santiago Calleros
Jul 6, 2022
87. Adam J. Martinez
Jul 5, 2022
86. Kane Nathaniel Andres Acosta Woods
Jul 4, 2022
85. Aaron Jermaine Harmon Sr.
Jul 3, 2022
84. Patricia Ann Kraus
Jul 2, 2022
83. Richard Lee Kraus
Jul 2, 2022
82. Michael Adams
Jun 29, 2022
81. Hailey Perkins
Jun 27, 2022
80. Jacob Raymond Martinez
Jun 25, 2022
79. Melody Horton
Jun 24, 2022
78. Daniel Diaz-Rojas
Jun 23, 2022
77. Tracy Freel
Jun 21, 2022
76. Jeremiah LaShae Quashawn Cannady
Jun 20, 2022
75. Ronnie Lee Ray Padilla
Jun 19, 2022
74. John "Cowboy" Jaros
Jun 18, 2022
73. Isaiah J. Aragon-Morales
Jun 16, 2022
72. Abraham Garcia
Jun 12, 2022
71. Prudencio Ortiz-Arellanez
Jun 12, 2022
70. Jason Morales
Jun 11, 2022
69. Nicholas Wilson
Jun 2, 2022
68. Hoani Bartlett
Jun 1, 2022
67. Chelsea Longshore
May 31, 2022
66. Isiah James Mosman
May 28, 2022
65. Montaries Jennings
May 28, 2022
64. Omega Revelation McCullagh
May 27, 2022
63. Anthony Ray Valdez
May 23, 2022
62. Malik Deonte Miner
May 21, 2022
61. Christian “St Louis” Gardner
May 20, 2022
60. Abigail Miller
May 14, 2022
59. Isaac Lamar Smith Jr.
May 13, 2022
58. Va-Jon Donovan Lewis
May 13, 2022
57. Female, age 3
May 8, 2022
56. Pat Huhn
May 6, 2022
55. Matthew Davis
May 5, 2022
54. Joshua Martinez
May 2, 2022
53. William Butzin
May 2, 2022
Denise Hood
Apr 26, 2022
51. Me'Khi P. Allen
Apr 26, 2022
50. Manuel Zegarelli
Apr 25, 2022
49. Shy-Ron Eugene Williams-Hunter
Apr 25, 2022
48. Vetho Marcos Finnell-Vigil
Apr 25, 2022
47. Buddy Cates
Apr 23, 2022
46. Juan Herrera-Lozano
Apr 23, 2022
45. Anthony Moore
Apr 21, 2022
44. Victor B. Trujillo
Apr 15, 2022
43. Angel Eduardo Ornelas Hernandez
Apr 14, 2022
42. Ryan Alfred Lucero
Apr 11, 2022
41. Roy McCola Summers
Apr 10, 2022
40. Adrion Foster
Apr 8, 2022
39. Jayden Hoyle
Apr 8, 2022
38. Emma Amani
Apr 4, 2022
37. Ricardo Joseph Levon Santos Jr.
Apr 1, 2022
36. Daxcimo Ceja
Mar 30, 2022
35. Onjahnique Tahdase Williams
Mar 30, 2022
34. Tyeisha Lynnice Daniel
Mar 29, 2022
33. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez
Mar 26, 2022
32. Nicholas “Nick” Caldwell
Mar 26, 2022
31. Jeremiah I. Brown
Mar 25, 2022
30. Jesus Jose Rodriguez Jr.
Mar 25, 2022
29. Matthew "Menace" Kennith Westrich
Mar 25, 2022
28. Tryvone Brooks
Mar 22, 2022
27. Aerris Mayberry
Mar 18, 2022
26. Kaylie Marcum a.k.a. Kay Lints
Mar 14, 2022
25. Adam Hilst
Mar 11, 2022
24. Ronald Ramirez
Mar 9, 2022
23. Za’Riyah Thomas
Mar 7, 2022
22. Gilberto Barajas
Feb 20, 2022
21. Lawrence Trujillo
Feb 17, 2022
20. Nicole Renee (Hoffert) Vasquez
Feb 17, 2022
19. Daniel Christopher Robert Howard
Feb 4, 2022
18. Donna Gallegos
Feb 4, 2022
17. Michael Arnold
Feb 4, 2022
16. George Weingarten
Feb 1, 2022
15. Lizet Salinas-Mijangos
Feb 1, 2022
14. Deputy Latasha Nichole Betterly-Byrd
Jan 31, 2022
13. Elijah Kelly
Jan 29, 2022
12. Kanajai Burton
Jan 29, 2022
11. Angel Santibanez
Jan 24, 2022
10. Brian MacDonald
Jan 21, 2022
9. Kristopher Michael Wilson
Jan 20, 2022
8. Stephen Sanders
Jan 17, 2022
7. Tony Lamar Bozman
Jan 15, 2022
6. Renee Francisca Dominguez
Jan 14, 2022
5. Sergio Suarez Gonzalez
Jan 10, 2022
4. Marcus Venezio-Hernandez
Jan 9, 2022
3. Nevean Tafoya
Jan 9, 2022
2. Devonte Phillips
Jan 1, 2022
1. Hiyaw "Joya" Tesfa Zewdie-Walker
Jan 1, 2022