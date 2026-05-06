Colorado Issues Eleventh Marijuana Recall of 2026

The recalled cannabis was from February to April of this year.

Colorado marijuana regulators have issued a recall for a batch of marijuana sold at three stores across the state.

According to a May 5 health and safety notice from the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, a harvest batch of marijuana from Arkansas Valley Organics failed mold and yeast testing but was sold at dispensaries in Boulder, Colorado Springs and Trinidad. The three stores, all Magnolia Road dispensaries, stocked the recalled pot from February 11 to April 23 of this year.

Arkansas Valley Organics is a recreational wholesale cultivation based in Ordway, according to MED records; the company could not be reached for comment. According to the MED, Arkansas Valley Organics collaborated with state officials for a “voluntary recall.”

Anyone who has purchased the flagged marijuana “should destroy it or return it to the store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Individuals who experience adverse health effects after consuming the affected product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the MED by submitting an MED Reporting Form,” the health and safety notice says.

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All recalled Arkansas Valley Organics marijuana has the following license number on the packaging label: 403R-01222. The harvest batch number, SLH-I, should also appear on the label.

This is the 11th recall issued by Colorado marijuana regulators so far this year.