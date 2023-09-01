Denver Police Carry Out "Soft" Sweep of Homeless Encampment After Neighborhood Complaints

"There is not a cleanup scheduled for that site," said mayoral spokesperson Jordan Fuja in a statement to Westword on August 28, after being asked whether a sweep was scheduled to occur at the High Street camp.









DPD Sergeant James Lucero confirms that the operation was in response to complaints from people living in nearby homes. Since the start of the year, residents have reported at least 263 incidents near the Gathering Place encampment — including violent assaults, domestic-violence incidents, thefts, burglaries, arson, trespassing, criminal mischief, drug use and dealing, overdoses, fights, suicide attempts, unattended dogs, lewd gestures, suspected prostitution and gunshots.



"Because I had been inundated and because we here at District 6 had been inundated with numerous complaints — basically people begging for us to do something about the decent-sized encampment on the 1500 block of High Street — we felt compelled to do something about it," Lucero says.

click to enlarge Homeless residents at the High Street encampment say Denver police told them to leave or their belongings would be thrown away. Bennito L. Kelty Westword not to publish her last name. "Police said there were complaints from [the Gathering Place] as well as neighbors, but there was really like no suggestions offered. Just the one-day notice, that was it."



According to Lynn and others, police came by on August 30 and early the next morning to give verbal notices to camp residents — saying they needed to leave or their belongings would be thrown out. Lynn was awake and standing outside her tent when police arrived at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday to finish clearing people out.



"They said when they came back, if people were still here, then stuff would be thrown away [and] names would be ran," Lynn recalls. "They searched people's stuff. They took fingerprints for, I guess, people who were in tents at the time of their coming."

Lucero confirmed for Westword that the soft-enforcement operation had been carried out Wednesday night and Thursday morning.



A sweep typically refers to "a hard-enforcement operation," Lucero says, with the main difference being that hard-enforcement requires people at the encampment to leave or be arrested, ticketed or served a court summons.



"A sweep — the way it's commonly referred to by individuals in the media or the average person out there — we would correlate that with a hard-enforcement operation, where we're making people move at the risk of either receiving a summons or possibly going to jail," Lucero explains. "This soft-enforcement approach is just making advisements, so we're not even doing reports regarding this. We're just making advisements that these individuals at these encampments are in violation of a current city ordinance."



The Denver ordinance that those campers had been violating is known as



Lucero adds, "Every single one of them chose to leave of their own volition."



It's hard not to, Lynn says, when a team of DPD officers shows up one night and starts looking through people's tents.



According to Lucero, officers were only searching specific setups reported for drug use and dealing.



click to enlarge From left to right, Pakizé Arslani, Kyle Tilev, James Noone and Chris O'Reilly on the patio of one of their homes near the encampment by the Gathering Place. Bennito L. Kelty









"Regrettably, this action has resulted in the displacement of numerous unhoused people," says Gathering Place spokesperson Kaitlin Cook in a statement to Westword about the soft-enforcement operation.



"We acknowledge that uprooting their homes and the communities they’ve fostered can engender profound trauma and setbacks," Cook adds. "Undoubtedly, today has been tough for many, with a significant displacement of individuals and our inability to provide immediate housing solutions." The nonprofit Gathering Place operates a day shelter at 1535 High Street for women, transgender and non-binary homeless individuals. It serves as a place where they can receive a number of supportive services thanks to the $2 million it brings in annually in grants and contributions, the group says.

In the past, homeless residents have been able to camp or live in their cars outside of the Gathering Place's High Street headquarters with permission from the group. According to its official rules, however, people should not invite cis-gender men to stay on the property.





The Gathering Place is located a few blocks from the

The Gathering Place is located a few blocks from the Denver Center for 21st Century Learning, a school for students at risk of falling behind or dropping out. Neighbors have reported seeing children buying drugs at the encampment.

The Gathering Place hired a new CEO, Megan Davenport, at the beginning of the year, but she was unavailable to comment for this story. According to the group, she had been in direct contact with neighborhood residents for months leading up to the soft-enforcement operation.





Robin Rothman, one of the concerned neighbors who spoke to Westword, calls Thursday a "solemn day" for residents on the block. "We're not out here cheering," she says. "We want everybody who's homeless to find a place to stay and the help they need."



Even Lucero says he understands that homeless residents "are stuck on the streets" and going through "rough times" as the result of operations like this. "I'll acknowledge that," he adds.



