Colorado Youths Vaping at Twice the National Average

The kids are out of control. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Colorado youths vape twice as much as the national average, the highest rate among 37 states surveyed.

Many believe vape products are innocuous, but research has proven that false. When tested, more than 90 percent of these products are shown to contain nicotine, which, in addition to causing cancer, can have a negative effect on adolescent brain development. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, this can leave youths with "lasting cognitive and behavioral impairments, including effects on working memory and attention."

As if that wasn't enough, vape products can also contain some heinous toxins: Clouds of crème brûlée-flavored vapor flowing from JUULs (the most popular vaping device with younger users) may also be infused with decidedly less tasty substances. According to the CDC, the aerosol user's breath from vape devices can contain heavy metals such as nickel; tin and lead; diacetyl, a chemical flavoring linked to serious long disease; and various other cancer-causing chemicals.