Marijuana

Don't Vape in Your Seat at Today's Rockies Game

April 20, 2022 5:42AM

All hits today. Evan Semón Photography
Although today is 4/20, an unofficial holiday in Denver, most companies here don't give employees the day off to express their appreciation for marijuana. As a result, some baseball fans will be forced to play hooky in order to catch the Rockies vs. Phillies game at Coors Field at 1:10 p.m.

But if they're also fans of 4/20, they'd be wise to imbibe their combustible or vaporized cannabis products before entering the stadium.

Inside, anyone found to be vaping or smoking — whether a Juul, a cigarette, a weed pen or a joint — will be given a business card-sized note warning that vaping and smoking are prohibited in the Coors Field stands.

"We have had the smoking cards since 1995, when Coors Field opened, to help educate fans on where the designated smoking areas are located," says Cory Little, communications director for the Rockies.

The card notes that fans can smoke and vape nicotine products behind the Rockpile, and also behind sections 316 and 347 and the Clock Tower.

But the card also includes another message for fans: "The smoking or use of marijuana is not allowed anywhere at Coors Field (see back)."

"We updated the cards after marijuana was legalized to educate fans that it is not permitted to be smoked inside the ballpark," Little notes.

The back of the card features a mini-history lesson. "KNOW THE LAW ABOUT MARIJUANA USE IN DENVER," it reads. "It is illegal to consume marijuana in public. Smoking marijuana is prohibited in all areas of Coors Field. Amendment 64 does not permit the consumption of marijuana openly or in public."
Even though public consumption is not allowed at Coors Field, anyone who's gone through security knows that it would be a cinch to walk in with a couple of joints, some edibles or a weed pen. The edibles would be easy to consume during the game; the weed pen, too, might work as long as a consumer was subtle. But joint smoking in a seat could be a stretch.

Anyone found violating the rules surrounding smoking and vaping at Coors Field will usually receive the card. "Typically a warning/education of the rule is offered first," Little says. Those who get really rowdy at Rockies games — whether because of smoking a bit too much sativa, crushing too many beers or simply getting upset over obnoxious Phillies fans in the stadium — could end up 86ed, or even in one of the "holding rooms," a Rockies euphemism for the stadium's jail cells.

In one notorious incident, pot attorney Rob Corry was arrested in September 2013 for public cannabis consumption and disobeying a lawful order during Todd Helton's last home game. Per his arrest affidavit, Corry told one Denver Police officer to "fuck off" and added, "I am getting my stupid citation for public smoking and going back to the game. You can fuck off and bring me my ticket."

Happy 4/20! May all the hits at Coors Field today be legal ones.
