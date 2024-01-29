Jordan Waddy, Man at Center of 2022 LoDo Police Shooting, Will Be Sentenced January 30

On Tuesday, January 30, Jordan Waddy will be sentenced for his role in the July 2022 police shooting in lower downtown Denver, when seven people — including Waddy himself — were injured by officers who fired their weapons.
On January 12, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced that Waddy had pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, which is a felony. DA Beth McCann originally charged Waddy with third-degree assault and three counts of possession of a firearm by a previous offender.
Waddy's sentencing will end the criminal prosecution for the incident, which took place on July 17, 2022, outside Larimer Beer Hall, in the 2000 block of Larimer Street. There, Waddy got into an altercation with another man on the crowded street, which was full of people leaving bars after last call at two that morning.
Waddy’s altercation attracted the attention of Denver Police Department officers, who suspected he had a gun after he pulled up his hoodie and grabbed at his waistband, according to his arrest affidavit. Officers engaged Waddy, ordering him to get down. Waddy indeed had a gun, which he threw away as he put up his hands — even as three police officers fired their weapons, injuring Waddy and six others who happened to be in the crowd.
Waddy, who was 23 at the time of the LoDo shooting, had pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery charges connected to an incident in Aurora a half-dozen years earlier. In that case, the judge sent Waddy to a youth offender program instead of prison, since he was eighteen when sentenced and younger when he committed the crime.
Along with charging Waddy in connection with the LoDo incident, McCann called in a grand jury to investigate whether the three officers involved in the shooting should be criminally charged.
In January 2023, that grand jury determined that officers Kenneth Rowland and Meghan Leiberman had acted legally, but Officer Brendan Ramos was indicted on ten criminal charges, including second- and third-degree assault, negligence with a deadly weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.
Since then, Waddy and Ramos have appeared in court several times. Waddy has been held in custody since the shooting, while Ramos has been on unpaid administrative leave from the police department but not in custody. In December, both appeared for a motions hearing in Waddy’s case. Ramos wore a suit and had family members by his side; Waddy was escorted in wearing a green prison jumpsuit and handcuffs.
Ramos was sentenced on January 23 after accepting a guilty plea for third-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor.
“Given the fact that Officer Ramos clearly did not intend to shoot innocent bystanders, I believe a conviction for third-degree assault, for recklessly causing the victims’ injuries, is the appropriate resolution in this case,” McCann said in a statement. “Of course, none of this would have happened had Jordan Waddy not been carrying an illegal weapon, and for that reason, I am pleased that Mr. Waddy has pleaded guilty to a felony charge and will be held accountable for his role in the events of that night.”
Ramos received eighteen months' probation and permanently relinquished his Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training certification.
That means he cannot again serve as a police officer. According to the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board website, the certification is required for people to be eligible to serve as peace officers.
“Anyone who is POST certified and is convicted of a felony or certain misdemeanors will be decertified,” the website details. “The POST Board will begin revocation proceedings upon sentencing for a decertifying crime.”
The DPD says it cannot discuss Ramos’s situation, as an internal review of the incident is still ongoing. However, it offered a general statement:
“Denver Police officers show up every day courageously navigating dynamic and often dangerous situations, to include making contact with armed individuals,” the department says. “Following this incident in lower downtown, the Denver Police Department has updated and enhanced officer training for such encounters to help ensure that our members can take the best and safest possible action in these split-second situations.”
At a December community meeting, McCann said that the crime rate was much lower in downtown Denver in 2023 than in 2022. In her statement after Ramos’s sentencing, she said she sympathized with the victims.
Though the criminal matters are soon to be resolved, there is still civil litigation pending. Five of those who were injured that night have filed lawsuits naming Ramos.
Preschool teacher Angelica Rey’s lawsuit argues that Ramos violated the Colorado Constitution and seeks damages for a permanent injury to her leg as a result of being shot.
John Lee of Fuicelli & Lee, filed a lawsuit on Mark Bess's behalf after he was hit with ricocheting bullets. The law firm of Rathod Mohamedbhai partnered on the case on behalf of fellow victims Bailey Alexander, Yekalo Weldehiwet and Willis Small IV, who all spoke at Ramos’s sentencing. They detailed the physical and emotional pain they have experienced since that night. Those four are asking for damages related to their pain and suffering during and after the shooting.
Additionally, civil rights lawyer Tyrone Glover represents Waddy on any potential civil claims he may file related to being shot that night.