‘Taking back our party’: Melat Kiros reinvigorates Denver Democrats

“Party” is a generous term for most election watch parties, which are often dull events attended only by the most dedicated political insiders. But for Melat Kiros, “festival” may be a more apt title.

Around 500 people packed into The Broadway on Tuesday, June 30, to support Kiros’ primary challenge against U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette. Based on preliminary election results, the 29-year-old political newcomer defeated Colorado’s longest-serving congress member, a 15-term incumbent who entered office the same year Kiros was born. Kiros will now face Republican Christy Peterson, who ran uncontested, in Colorado’s First Congressional District, a heavily blue district in Denver.

Even before the outcome was certain, attendees sporting “hot girls for Melat” t-shirts danced, sang and cheered for hours straight while waiting for ballots to trickle in. The celebration was audible from a block away. Food trucks lined the street outside. A DJ blasted Bad Bunny and Chappell Roan. One supporter even performed an original rap song in honor of the campaign, titled “The Rise of Kiros.”

“I feel empowered,” says Levi Griffith, chair of Denver Young Democrats. “Everybody who has supported this campaign has been so energized the whole time. You saw that energy come together in a huge concentration tonight. And it’s going to keep going.”

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The lively affair mirrored Kiros’ impact on the Democratic primary race. What was set to be an obligatory victory for DeGette suddenly became an enthralling battle. Kiros’ grassroots campaign won her the Democratic assembly over DeGette. The stunning upset by a Ph.D. student/barista who has never before held elected office attracted national attention, both from the media and politicos like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who endorsed Kiros.

For many Denver voters, it was the first time in their lives that they had a viable alternative to DeGette — and they took it.

Melat Kiros supporters react to preliminary election results during her watch party on Tuesday, June 30. Hannah Metzger

Kiros’ victory adds to mounting primary wins for Democratic socialists this cycle, and contributes to a trend of Democrats from Generation Z pushing to unseat party elders after Republicans seized control of the presidency and Congress in 2024. If she wins the general election in November, Kiros will be the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress.

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“People are excited,” says Sybil Vane, an at-large member of the Denver Democratic Socialists of America steering committee. “There are a ton of people who want a socialist agenda to pass through Congress. And people are really into the community that we have built in Denver DSA.”

“I don’t want a revolution where there’s no dancing,” she adds. “Fun is an essential part of it. Community is an essential part of it.”

The watch party crowd seemed to reflect that community: a diverse group of everyday people rather than government officials and political elites. Even the handful of familiar faces in the audience highlighted the outsider nature of Kiros’ campaign. Among them were controversial socialist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, repeat Denver mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón and former state representative-turned-activist Tim Hernández.

Four hours into the party, Kiros joined the festivities just after 10 p.m., following the release of the third batch of voting results. Each batch increased Kiros’ lead over DeGette, inspiring deafening cheers from the room at every update.

As of 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Kiros has received 51.3% of the votes, compared to 41.7% for DeGette and 7% for other challenger Wanda James, according to preliminary results from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

“We are winning from coast to coast, from every level of office,” Kiros shouted over the screaming crowd. “We are taking back our party and our country.”