Why Pumpkins Rot So Fast in Denver (and How to Keep Them Fresh)

Ever notice that in Denver, pumpkins seem to decay into a pulpy puddle within a day or two of being carved? Well, it turns out there's some science behind that, and it mostly revolves around temperature and the pumpkins' cellular health.

According to some handy reporting by NPR, the best storage temperature for a pumpkin is between 50 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit. But here in the Mile High City, our widely fluctuating fall temperatures make that difficult. With near-freezing temperatures common during the morning and at night, contrasted with balmy, 60- to 70-degree mid-day temperatures, pumpkins’ plant cells are constantly freezing and thawing, which causes pumpkins to rot.