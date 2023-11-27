Broncos Fans Shocked by Victory Over Browns, Five-Game Win Streak

No wonder the confusion voiced online following the Broncos' 29-12 battering of the Cleveland Browns on November 26 has been so amusing. The victory extended Denver's win streak to a stunningly robust five games and guaranteed that the crew would enter December with a record above .500 (6-5, specifically) for the first time in what feels like ages. But while Broncos loyalists are psyched, their reluctance to more fully enjoy the moment suggests a fear that boasting might break the spell.
The triumph shouldn't have been shocking. The Broncos were playing at home and had just come off Ws against the Green Bay Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings. And even though the Browns stood at 7-3 coming into the contest, their rich-n-skeezy starting quarterback, Dehaun Watson, was injured. Moreover, Watson's replacement, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, shorthanded as DTR, had looked only borderline competent during Cleveland's 13-10 besting of the offensively offensive Pittsburgh Steelers last week.
Then again, the Browns' defense, led by Myles Garrett, arguably the most imposing pass-rusher in the NFL right now, has been downright frightening of late and seemed likely to repeatedly plant Denver QB Russell Wilson in the Mile High turf like a tulip bulb.
Somehow that didn't happen. Wilson was only sacked once yesterday, likely because Garrett hurt his shoulder during combat — an injury that left him diminished rather than deadly.
Not that the result was an awesome air attack from Russ. Once again, he failed to pass for 200 yards, falling 66 yards short of that mark en route to just thirteen total completions. But he did hurl a touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman, whose ass cheek barely managed to stay in bounds, and ran for an additional 34. And even his de rigueur fumble during the first half didn't result in disaster: The Browns reacted to this gift by going three-and-out and punting.
Cleveland's play-calling gave Denver a big assist throughout. Jerome Ford averaged over seven yards a carry and seemed capable of much more, yet head coach Kevin Stefanski's brain trust kept calling on DTR and P.J. Walker, who was called into duty after Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion, to chuck the ball downfield instead of sticking with a ground attack — a strategy that frequently led to diminishing results. And then there was the failed gadget play at the start of the fourth quarter in which receiver Elijah Moore dropped a pitch from running back Pierre Strong Jr. and saw it wind up in the hands of Denver's D.J. Jones. In all, Cleveland blessed the Broncos with three turnovers — the type of thing that's been happening a lot lately.
Thanks to a late safety, the match-up ended with something unexpected for Denver — several minutes of garbage time, during which the citizens of Broncos Country didn't know what to do with themselves.
Nonetheless, Russ and company are hardly a lock for the playoffs. Sporting News puts their odds at just 23 percent, and topping the resurgent Houston Texans and Detroit Lions on the road, as they'll attempt over the next few weeks, will be tough. But the rest of Denver's schedule also includes two games against the reeling Los Angeles Chargers and one versus the catastrophe that is the New England Patriots, as well as a Las Vegas Raiders revenge opportunity. Suddenly, the prospect of double-digit wins has entered the realm of the possible.
How are Broncos boosters dealing with this new reality? Count down these twenty memorable takes on the Service Formerly Known as Twitter
Number 20:
After that 70-20 loss, if you would have told me that in a few weeks time that the Broncos would have been in the playoff hunt, I would have called you crazy. Yet here we are. https://t.co/o6xA61eyoo— Julius Pepperwood(Taylor’s Version) (@Burly__Bear) November 27, 2023
Number 19:
It’s crazy what Sean Payton is doing with the #Broncos they called the man crazy early on initially— Jaron B, LCSW (@Phroz3n_TriUmph) November 27, 2023
Number 18:
If you would’ve told me a month ago the broncos would have a better record than the bills after thanksgiving, i would’ve said you’re crazy— Ethan (@EthanYuma77) November 27, 2023
Number 17:
If you would have told me at this point of the Season that the Broncos would have a better record than the Saints I would have bust out laughing in your damn face— TheClassicOne (@ClassicMan218) November 27, 2023
Number 16:
If someone told you the broncos would A) be above .500 and B) have beaten more teams above .500 than the dolphins and lions, after having 70 dropped on them how many different drugs would you say they were on.— Harry Rank (@harry_rank) November 27, 2023
Number 15:
If you would have told me that the Broncos would only be a game out of the playoffs last month, I’d have laughed you out of the room. Credit to Denver for turning things around when everyone assumed they’d be picking in the Top 5.— Hunter Haas (@NFLDraftHaas) November 26, 2023
Number 14:
In this clip, Grossi told a deeply pained @BrandonPerna "this is their last winnable game for a while". Since this game, the Broncos have gone 5-1 https://t.co/sdtddUFtSW— You Bunch Of Marks (@youbunchofmarks) November 27, 2023
Number 13:
Dude I can’t believe how much fun I’m having watching the broncos— Colby (@ColbytheIsh) November 27, 2023
Number 12:
I can't believe this turnaround. Just shocking.— TKeck44 (Also on Bluesky) (@TKeck44) November 27, 2023
Pleasantly shocking, but still shocking!
Number 11:
I can’t believe the Broncos came back from 1-5 to get to 6-5 pic.twitter.com/dgb8PuxPrl— Fox Mulder (@SB_Coriano) November 27, 2023
Number 10:
I just can’t believe how well the Broncos turned things around this season!— ZO! (@ZO__721) November 27, 2023
#BroncosCountry
Number 9:
I can’t believe the Dolphins put up 70 on this winning team— jvill25 (@Finz4Life16) November 27, 2023
Number 8:
the fucking broncos are just making crazy touchdown plays every week now— Warhawk Burner (@kuwarhawk) November 27, 2023
Number 7:
5th straight win baby!!!! Let’s go Broncos!!!— Laura Cavazos (@lauraislegit) November 27, 2023
I still can’t believe this….i can’t believe we are winning
Number 6:
Can’t believe we losing to the broncos— BrownsProd (@myuser51910279) November 26, 2023
Number 5:
I’m so amazed at how the Broncos just keep winning. This team was 1-5. THEY GAVE UP 70! What happened? Are they seriously going to make the playoffs??— Trent (@thundercloud280) November 27, 2023
Number 4:
I would be stunned if the Broncos don't win the rest of the games in the regular season: schedule is on our side.— Stefano (@stefistefano4) November 27, 2023
Number 3:
Nah this is crazy— Ddlilkiller6420 (@rayray5302) November 27, 2023
Number 2:
From 1-5 to In The Hunt! Crazy year. #Broncos #DBFL #DenverSports pic.twitter.com/iXuLL3IHss— Paco Aguilar (@gaucin22) November 27, 2023
Number 1:
Have I told you that I love you lately? @Broncos #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/KYYn7O70vr— B-Wall (@BWall) November 26, 2023