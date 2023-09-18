After Commanders Win, Broncos Fans Want Vance Joseph Fired. Again

SAME YEARS OF BRONCOS GAMES.. WILSON? VANCE JOSEPH, CAN LEAVE COLORADO AGAIN... — ImColorado1 (@Colorado1Im) September 18, 2023

Seriously WHO thought going back to Vance Joseph was a great idea? man has absolutely trashed this defense lol. #BroncosCountry — RED Komodo (@JKarrCinema) September 18, 2023

Two words. Vance Joseph!!! — BRONCO JEFF 26 (@jeff92809796) September 18, 2023

Russell Wilson had three really long completions and two of them were touchdowns. He cooked but Vance Joseph pooped in the kitchen :( — Shane (@shanehall31) September 18, 2023

Fire Vance Joseph Again! — Aaron Gonzalez (@daaman81) September 18, 2023

If the #broncos do not win in Miami next week, Vance Joseph should not be on the plane back to Denver. Enough is enough. Bad hire by Sean Payton. — عاطف داؤد (@aTiFdAwOoD) September 18, 2023

The problem is Vance Joseph. Everyone wants to blame HC but this team clearly has better structure.



However, VJ defense is super basic and outdated - we won’t get anywhere with him running the D.



Makes me pissed knowing we could have had Fangio - only to know that he didn’t… — R (@IAmRonnieD) September 18, 2023

Everyone hates Vance Joseph.



But I love the fact that I’ll get to see my team fire him twice tbh. — go broncos tbh (@GoBroncosTBH) September 18, 2023

This right here problem #1 no excuse for losing an 18pt lead, FIRE VANCE JOSEPH! pic.twitter.com/mjv7U5niYi — Bad Lander to the Bone (@Rockeendaganja) September 18, 2023

The Defense plain and simple. Buckle up folks its going to be a loooong season. Rehiring Vance Joseph as D coordinator could be the final straw for Broncos fans. Empty seats by week 5 — Emerson Wood (@emersonswood) September 18, 2023

Broncos country , Vance Joseph defense is going to cost us more NFL games if he can't make adjustments in the second half. We see the cracks reforming in the Vance Joseph defense in the second half. We need to make a move down the road before it gets a lot worse than it is now. — Michael Ronquillo (@Michael23426753) September 18, 2023

The worst part about it is that the players have remained the same, relative to the personnel



Vance Joseph has ran this unit into the ground. Evero and co. would have these boys buzzing https://t.co/Fon0PF6gzh — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) September 18, 2023

POV: You're Vance Joseph and you let the Commanders score 30+ points pic.twitter.com/myoGHvqYn2 — russell wilson enthusiast (@OneilCruz412) September 18, 2023

Vic Fangio knew what he was doing when he declined Broncos' interest and went to Miami. He was not going to return to a franchise that didn't give him enough resources to succeed as head coach. Instead Denver had to settle for a Vance Joseph who leaves fields wide open. — Ethan Culver (@ethanlculver) September 18, 2023

Fixed the Hackett problem.

Have a Vance Joseph problem. — JWills (@itsjwills) September 18, 2023

How about the Broncos promote Vance Joseph to head coach for just the rest of this season to ensure 0-17 and Caleb Williams. Then Sean comes back with a real QB. Then you can keep Jeudy. #Broncos — Carson Orvis (@carson_orvis) September 18, 2023

Day 1 of asking the @Broncos to fire Vance Joseph — DB (@DBfan116) September 18, 2023

Does anyone out there know if Walmart has a "performance improvement plan" for its employees? Vance Joseph needs to be on a PIP. Somebody call HR? #BroncosCountry #NFL #WASvsDEN — Jim Turner (@genuine) September 18, 2023

Fire Vance Joseph please and thank you — 5280Ray (@AjCOYS) September 18, 2023