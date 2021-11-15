Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Broncos' Awful Loss to Eagles Makes Even Peyton Manning Sad

November 15, 2021 8:06AM

Peyton Manning's feelings are understandable.
Peyton Manning's feelings are understandable. @Joe303
After your Denver Broncos shocked the Dallas Cowboys last week, never-say-die fans capable of pretending the team's pathetic four-game skid following a hot start against terrible teams never happened began wondering if the Orange and Blue crew had turned a corner. And they had — straight into a brick wall.

The Broncos' dreadful 30-13 home loss yesterday, November 14, to the Philadelphia Eagles, a team they were actually favored to beat, shattered illogical fantasies about a playoff run. Twitter users responded with anger at quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, particularly after he made less than no effort to tackle the Eagles' Darius Slay during what turned out to be an 82-yard fumble recovery and return for a stake-in-the-heart fourth-quarter touchdown. (It may have been smart for Bridgewater to avoid potential injury, but the optics couldn't have been worse.) However, most of the vitriol was reserved for head coach Vic Fangio, an alleged defensive genius who allowed Philly signal-caller Jalen Hurts to pummel the Broncos with both his hands and his feet, like an MMA champion competing against a tackling dummy.

Things got ugly early. The Eagles manufactured a ten-play drive to start the game, and while the Broncos managed to get a stop and force a field goal, their offensive answer was a three-and-out that produced a one-yard loss. Worse, the Denver D put up all the resistance of a broken screen door in a tornado when Hurts and company took the ball and notched a quick touchdown moments later.

For a while, disaster seemed to have been averted; the Broncos tied the score at 10-10, thanks largely to the efforts of running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. But the Eagles put up another ten-spot before halftime, and Denver cut into that lead by just three points during the last two quarters of largely ineffectual offense prior to the moment when Slay ended the suspense once and for all.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


At 5-5, the Broncos remain in the running for the AFC West crown from a mathematical standpoint — but this is definitely a case where numbers can lie. An objective look at Denver following its latest belly flop in a must-win situation suggests that the team is incapable of a serious run, triggering a wide array of frustration on Twitter. Some residents of Broncos country merely seem as exhausted as Peyton Manning in the meme-ready image at the top of this post, while others are livid at Fangio, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur (sidelined by COVID), quarterbacks coach Mike Shula (who subbed for Shurmur), and the rest of the Denver brain trust.

The following twenty tweets provide vivid examples.

Number 20:
Number 19:
Number 18:
Number 17:
Number 16:
Number 15:
Number 14:
Number 13:
Number 12:
Number 11:
Number 10:
Number 9:
Number 8:
Number 7:
Number 6:
Number 5:
Number 4:
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation