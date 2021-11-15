Broncos' Awful Loss to Eagles Makes Even Peyton Manning Sad

Who agrees that a Kindergartner can coach this team better than Vic Fangio ? Even I could tbh. — Benjamin Bearce (Benji) (@benbearce96) November 15, 2021

Maybe if the Broncos get tired of hearing the noise again they’ll win again? They had a lot to say to people after that cowboys fluke victory”wE wAntEd To ShUt pEopLE uP” BITCH PLEASE Eagles shut y’all tf down at your own home. EMBARRASSING. — YeetStoneDB (@DWsGames2) November 15, 2021

I HAVE COME TO THE CONCLUSION THAT

FANGIO/ SHURMUR/ SHULA

ALL NEED TO GO.



cc: @johnelway @psmyth12 @Broncos — Broom (@OldDevilMoon13) November 15, 2021

FIRE VIC FANGIO!



HIRE REX RYAN! HE GETS IT!



CUT TEDDY THE QUITTER!#broncos — USA (@Factstastik) November 15, 2021

Death by inches…more like death by incompetence pic.twitter.com/e1eBLvLM3T — Prick Fangio (@HWBroncos) November 15, 2021

Fangio's expressions while on the sidelines when Broncos struggle make supporting him very difficult. He looks flustered, frustrated, and defeated. Attitude reflects leadership, Cap'n. — Joe Hess (@RunningJoeInJax) November 15, 2021

With Fangio and Shurmer still on staff the odds on the @Broncos winning the division should have one more 0 on the end of it. — Blake N (@B_Isaac07) November 15, 2021

No I get that and your probably right. That was the easiest 3 game stretch of the season for any team in the NFL. Funny thing is if the schedule was different we would have fired Fangio by now and started Drew to give him one last shot. Instead we’re stuck with Vic and Teddy. pic.twitter.com/eno205l1wg — The Future Ghost of John Elway (@TheGhostOfElway) November 15, 2021

Woo-hoo, Broncos laid an egg. Guess our win over Dallas was a fluke. — CT-5247 'Poole' (@ARCPoole) November 15, 2021

Wanna know why us Broncos fans are upset? Fangio clearly doesn't care and won't care about us after he's fired. We will still be here. This team matters to us. He's lost the locker room and the fanbase. Why make him ride out the year? Ship him out tomorrow. #BroncosCountry — John Starcevich III (@johnstar3) November 15, 2021

You act like this is Breaking news? Anyone who knows anything about football, knew Fangio wasn’t Patons long term guy. After losing 4 straight, sealed the deal for him and his crew. Vic is fired this week or for sure the hour the season ends for the Broncos. — John Elway’s Official Fake Account (@LennyMartens) November 15, 2021

Live look into @Broncos Front Office meeting with Fangio after that performance today…#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/eOKqVCHBys — Nathan Bateman (@azbroncofan70) November 15, 2021

Broncos fans got fooled by that complete fluke last week. Cowboys can’t beat the Broncos. It’s as simple as that



What they showed today is what they really are: a lousy-ass team



One (1) win against a half decent team all year and it was due to a curse. They’re terrible, sorry. — Jonathon Kamuf (@JonathonKamuf) November 15, 2021

Watching the broncos for the last 5 years makes me sick. Repeating the same mistakes over and over again. I bet Fangio is real quiet after this pathetic loss at home. — Danny Stillman (@danny_stills) November 15, 2021

Sadly my Broncos suck once https://t.co/1UlcDxpmSf coaches,New line,new Qt https://t.co/HuMEYeZp15 still won’t help.We’ll do the exact same thing as the last 5 years.SUCK in 2022 — Charlie Sanders (@Charlie02004717) November 15, 2021

@Broncos @johnelway it’s time to #FIRE Coach Fangio and Schumer. I’m mean 3years of not making it anywhere should speak volumes. All of us fans see it why don’t you #johnelway #ugh I’m tired of being in the #afcwest #basement aren’t you. — TRAVELINGCARGUY (@FOOSE194) November 15, 2021

Vic Fangio. Defensive Mastermind. — J (@cosportsbar) November 15, 2021

@Broncos time for a change! Fangio, Teddy, or at least McMahon need to go!!! That fumble return and our QB runs away from it when he isn’t good enough to do so?! Come on!!! This isn’t the Broncos of old! — Darren Kochevar (@Darvenrk) November 15, 2021

Fangio is going to die on the hill of Preserving Teddy, Shurmur and McMahon's jobs for as long as possible, as long as he's still employed with the team they probbably will be too. — Alex Pirrello (@BroncosSZN2021) November 15, 2021

Thinking about how we still have 7 more games of Vic Fangio slop to go pic.twitter.com/EPFJzsyG56 — apathetic broncos fan (@Joe3O3) November 15, 2021