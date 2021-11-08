Support Us

Angry Dallas Cowboys Fans on Twitter (and Everyone Else) Shocked by Broncos Win

November 8, 2021 6:39AM

After the game, a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans were feeling like this guy.
After the game, a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans were feeling like this guy. YouTube
After your Denver Broncos hogtied the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 on November 7, fans of America's Team took to Twitter to express their absolute shock that such a pathetic squad had been able to mess with Texas.

They weren't alone, since even diehard Broncos boosters were just as surprised.

True, the Cowboys haven't beaten the Broncos since 1995, when Troy Aikman was still quarterbacking games rather than calling them from the broadcast booth. But the Cowboys have been touted as a legitimate Super Bowl contender this year, while the Broncos have proven their ability to defeat cupcakes such as the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and the Washington Football Team (barely), but did a great impression of roadkill when facing decent outfits such as the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns. Indeed, much of the debate at 104.3 The Fan in the week leading up to the Dallas game was whether Denver could actually manage a single victory against a team that, on paper, the Broncos shouldn't have been able to defeat — and most pundits leaned toward "no."

Fortunately, the Cowboys did everything they could to boost the Broncos' chances — such as joining the analytics-driven trend to go for it in fourth-and-short situations rather than kicking a field goal, only to fail repeatedly. As a result, Dallas, which should have been buoyed by the return of starting QB Dak Prescott, didn't score a single point until fourth-quarter garbage time.

As for the Broncos, they stumbled in some of their usual ways, such as letting signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater get sacked four times and winding up in third-and-long scenarios far too often. But during this contest, Denver managed to pick up more first downs than usual thanks to a revived running attack (Javonte Williams gained 111 yards, while Melvin Gordon chipped in with eighty) and some timely catches by Jerry Jeudy, who's finally starting to justify his potential. In addition, Bridgewater actually completed not one, but two passes of forty yards or more — and one of them, to the criminally underrated Tim Patrick, actually traveled most of the way in the air. Moreover, the defense, led by rookie Jonathon Cooper, showed no evidence of being crippled by the decision to ship Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

True, the Broncos suffered a number of concerning injuries to the likes of right tackle Bobby Massie, defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, guard Graham Glasgow and secondary star Pat Surtain II. But the mere fact that the Broncos are over .500 (at 5-4) past the midpoint of the season seems like a miracle.

Cowboys fans wouldn't put it that way.

Here are our picks for the maddest, craziest and funniest tweets about the Broncos' W, complete with a nod to Ted Lasso and plenty of references to believing — or not believing.


Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
