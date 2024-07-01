Denver Closes Last Migrant Hotel, Reports Empty Shelters for First Time Since 2022

A slowdown of migrant buses allowed the city to close the last hotel converted into a migrant shelter, a Quality Inn at 2601 Zuni Street. In January, the shelter had upwards of 700 guests, but the hotel had about 200 migrants left at the start of last week.



"In the last three weeks, we've been at a sprint to move the remaining 200 to 300 people out of the facility and into housing," Ewing says. "They went to a little bit of transitional housing, but they're all getting house keys, they're all moving out."

"Hotel sheltering is amazing, and we needed it for months and months and months, especially when we were seeing eleven or twelve buses arrive per day," Ewing says. "It doesn't make sense when you're seeing six people arrive per day and you've changed your entire strategy."

click to enlarge Raul Mendoza, a Venezuelan migrant, and his son, Raul, stayed at the Quality Inn on Zuni Street in January before being discharged. Bennito L. Kelty

Migrant Population in Denver