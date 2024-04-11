New Migrant Budget Restores DMV and Rec Center Hours, Cuts Migrant Services

New Budget Cuts

click to enlarge The Comfort Inn in Montbello is one of two migrant shelters that closed around the beginning of April. Bennito L. Kelty

Asylum Seekers Program



During Wednesday's press conference, Johnston unveiled the city's new Asylum Seekers Program, which will offer job training, six months' rent at an apartment, food assistance and help with filing asylum claims. The program will be open to 1,000 migrants at a time, including those already in the city's hotel shelters.



The program "will give us a chance to better serve migrants and avoid cuts to core public services and stabilize the city budget," Johnston promised.



The city has only one non-congregate migrant shelter left after closing six to reduce spending. With only 800 migrants currently in city shelters, Denver is at its lowest migrant shelter population since September.



After April 10, however, the city will start sending newly arrived migrants to congregate shelters, where everyone sleeps in a large shared space instead of a hotel room; there won't be a cap on how many can stay. The remaining non-congregate site has a capacity of 800, but migrants there can only stay until their length-of-stay period is up.



Denver's



"That has always been the case in Denver," he said. "Folks in El Paso have been put on a bus to Denver, not because they want to come to Denver, know about Denver, have networks here — but because it's the cheapest bus ticket."



Johnston said he already has city liaisons in El Paso spreading the word that Denver is no longer offering free 42-day stays.



Migrants who are accepted into the Asylum Seeker Program will receive help applying for asylum, a process that takes up to twenty hours per application, Johnston said. Those who aren't lucky enough to qualify will still get case management support, he adds.



Applying for asylum is one of the few ways for migrants



"The Asylum Seeker program is a program that will help folks apply for asylum. We will connect them to apartments, where they can live and support themselves," Johnston said. "We'll connect them to food assistance, and over the course of six months, we'll connect them to a program called WorkReady Denver."



WorkReady Denver will train migrants in jobs that match the skills they have, but also in construction, logistics, health care and child care. They'll also get free English classes.



For food assistance, the city will give migrants monthly debit cards with differing amounts of money based on family size. A nonprofit partner will administer those cards, which will be used for food and personal items.



"We think this will serve them well, but we'll serve a smaller number of people to get successfully to work," Johnston said. "We're going to show this playbook to all cities around the country. We think we finally cracked the code on how to help people."



The number of migrants arriving in Denver has been tapering off during the past couple of months, but the number of migrants staying in the city's shelters was at an all-time high in January, when as many as



Denver packed its shelters in January to keep migrants out of the cold; the city stopped enforcing its length-of-stay policy until February, but it went weeks without discharging migrants from shelters.



Among cities not on the border, Denver is one of the hardest hit with migrant arrivals. It's one of the few cities that offers free shelter or onward travel to another location. The city has spent more than $68 million in shelter, food and onward travel for migrants; half of that was spent just in the past four months.



Since December 2022 , nearly 41,000 migrants have arrived in Denver in need of city services — the most per capita of any other U.S. city, according to the City of Denver.During Wednesday's press conference, Johnston unveiled the city's new Asylum Seekers Program, which will offer job training, six months' rent at an apartment, food assistance and help with filing asylum claims. The program will be open to 1,000 migrants at a time, including those already in the city's hotel shelters.The program "will give us a chance to better serve migrants and avoid cuts to core public services and stabilize the city budget," Johnston promised.The city has only one non-congregate migrant shelter left after closing six to reduce spending. With only 800 migrants currently in city shelters, Denver is at its lowest migrant shelter population since September.After April 10, however, the city will start sending newly arrived migrants to congregate shelters, where everyone sleeps in a large shared space instead of a hotel room; there won't be a cap on how many can stay. The remaining non-congregate site has a capacity of 800, but migrants there can only stay until their length-of-stay period is up.Denver's length-of-stay policy before April 10 allowed families with children to stay 42 days at shelters and individual migrants to stay for two weeks, but the city has shortened that policy to 72 and 24 hours, respectively, "with the knowledge that folks either find family or friends they can move in with in Denver, or, most often, they will seek other cities to move on to," Johnston said at the April 10 press conference."That has always been the case in Denver," he said. "Folks in El Paso have been put on a bus to Denver, not because they want to come to Denver, know about Denver, have networks here — but because it's the cheapest bus ticket."Johnston said he already has city liaisons in El Paso spreading the word that Denver is no longer offering free 42-day stays.Migrants who are accepted into the Asylum Seeker Program will receive help applying for asylum, a process that takes up to twenty hours per application, Johnston said. Those who aren't lucky enough to qualify will still get case management support, he adds.Applying for asylum is one of the few ways for migrants to get work permits . Although court hearings to determine asylum status are being set for as far out as 2030, Johnston noted, migrants can get work permits after six months of waiting. The city has already helped 1,600 migrants apply for asylum, he added."The Asylum Seeker program is a program that will help folks apply for asylum. We will connect them to apartments, where they can live and support themselves," Johnston said. "We'll connect them to food assistance, and over the course of six months, we'll connect them to a program called WorkReady Denver."WorkReady Denver will train migrants in jobs that match the skills they have, but also in construction, logistics, health care and child care. They'll also get free English classes.For food assistance, the city will give migrants monthly debit cards with differing amounts of money based on family size. A nonprofit partner will administer those cards, which will be used for food and personal items."We think this will serve them well, but we'll serve a smaller number of people to get successfully to work," Johnston said. "We're going to show this playbook to all cities around the country. We think we finally cracked the code on how to help people."The number of migrants arriving in Denver has been tapering off during the past couple of months, but the number of migrants staying in the city's shelters was at an all-time high in January, when as many as 5,000 individuals were in city-run shelters Denver packed its shelters in January to keep migrants out of the cold; the city stopped enforcing its length-of-stay policy until February, but it went weeks without discharging migrants from shelters.Among cities not on the border, Denver is one of the hardest hit with migrant arrivals. It's one of the few cities that offers free shelter or onward travel to another location. The city has spent more than $68 million in shelter, food and onward travel for migrants; half of that was spent just in the past four months.

If Denver had continued spending at the pace it did last December, the cost of supporting migrants in 2024 would have been $180 million. Johnston has been trying to reduce that projection all year, and now has it down to half the original amount.

