Denver Cops Searching for Man Charged With Attacking and Kidnapping Women Outside Bars

Adrian Alamillo-Gonzales has been terrorizing women in Denver since as far back as 2009, when the now-forty-year-old convicted felon was busted on kidnapping, menacing and burglary charges for a series of attacks in LoDo.
Alamillo-Gonzales, who is currently on the loose — with a warrant out for his arrest for skipping court last month — has held women at gunpoint inside restrooms, jumped into random women's cars outside bars and lured a drunk victim into his vehicle while posing as an Uber driver, according to police and court records.
During that most recent incident, reported last March, Alamillo-Gonzales allegedly picked up an "intoxicated" woman in the 2000 block of Larimer Street and assaulted her in an alley behind the Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 2255 Broadway.
"The victim stated that she was at Herb's Hideout. ... and called for an Uber," according to Alamillo-Gonzales's arrest affidavit. "A dark colored pickup truck pulled up and she got inside, not realizing at first that the vehicle was not her Uber. Once inside the vehicle, she realized that she had not gotten into the correct vehicle. The driver, Alamillo-Gonzales, had already began driving away. [The victim] told Alamillo-Gonzales that she got into the incorrect vehicle and asked him to stop the vehicle so that she could exit. Alamillo-Gonzales did not stop the vehicle and continued to drive. Alamillo-Gonzales refused to stop the vehicle and stated that he wanted to get to know [the victim]. Alamillo-Gonzales also told [the victim] not to do anything because he had a gun."
Denver Police say the victim began recording the incident with her phone and contacted her boyfriend, who rushed to the scene. But before he arrived, Alamillo-Gonzales allegedly assaulted the victim; he "crawled" on top of her in the front passenger seat and tried to kiss her on the mouth before touching her inappropriately and attempting to "reach his hand into her pants," according to the affidavit.
The victim's boyfriend eventually got to the alley and managed to remove her from Alamillo-Gonzales's truck. "Alamillo-Gonzales drove away and was contacted by officers at 20th Street / Welton Street," the affidavit says. "Once in contact with officers, Alamillo-Gonzales spontaneously uttered that '[the victim's] boyfriend' was upset that she was with another man and that he was jealous."
Officers conducted interviews with the woman and her boyfriend, who "positively identified Alamillo-Gonzales as the suspect who assaulted [her]," the affidavit says. "Alamillo-Gonzales was transported to the Denver Detention Center without incident."
Alamillio-Gonzales is currently facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, attempted sexual assault and "unlawful sexual contact - no consent with force/threats" in connection with the March incident and another alleged attack in October 2022.
During that incident, he "allegedly forced a woman into his vehicle, and the victim fought with him for several blocks before he dropped her off and left the scene," according to the DPD.
Alamillo-Gonzales failed to appear in court for a December 7 hearing related to his 2022 and 2023 cases. "The court issued a warrant for his arrest as a result," says Denver District Attorney spokesperson Matthew Jablow.
According to the DPD, a "recent case review" involving the department and the DA's office gave investigators reason to search for more victims who may have been targeted or attacked by Alamillo-Gonzales in similar ways, as well as for Alamillo-Gonzales himself.
The DPD is "working to find him and asks the public if they know anything about his whereabouts to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers," a DPD spokesperson says. (Anyone with information about Alamillo-Gonzales's whereabouts or who may have been a victim of a crime can call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-2000.)
Alamillo-Gonzales's rap sheet dates back to 2001, when he was busted by the Aurora Police Department for illegally carrying a concealed weapon, according to his Colorado Bureau of Investigation criminal history report. He was arrested by the Commerce City Police Department in 2008 for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Alamillo-Gonzales began delving into more serious crimes in 2009, when he was busted on the kidnapping, menacing and burglary charges for his attacks in LoDo. Those incidents saw him kidnap and rob two women at gunpoint — jumping into a car with them in the 4800 block of West Kentucky Avenue — less than three hours after he set upon a woman in a bathroom stall of an undisclosed bar on Market Street and threatened her with a gun.
He later pleaded guilty to felony aggravated robbery and was sentenced to twelve years in prison. Now he's out...and on the loose.
