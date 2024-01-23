Metro Denver Counties Undertake Point in Time Count to Tally Homeless Population

click to enlarge Chris Conner, the director of homelessnessness systems strategy for Denver, sits in his vehicle, from which he'll manage the Point in Time count volunteers. Bennito L. Kelty

The State of Homelessness 2023 report — published on Thursday, January 18 — found that 94 percent of the metro area's homeless residents didn't choose to be in their situation, that 88 percent were from Colorado rather than another state, and that 22 percent of homeless were Black even though only 6 percent of the region's population is Black. It also determined that 30,000 people accessed homeless services in the metro area from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

HOST split its volunteers into twenty teams of two. Each team was responsible for counting in one of twenty areas drawn up to divide the city into more manageable chunks. None of those teams had to worry about Denver International Airport, where Conner did the count himself.



Another five teams were available as backup. Denver park rangers took on the duty of counting homeless residents at the parks and trail systems. Denver Street Enforcement, a civilian Public Safety unit, counted residents living in vehicles, including RVs.



Arapahoe County, which includes Littleton and part of Aurora, relied on thirty volunteers to hit the streets and rural areas. The county also had a handful of fixed locations where homeless people walked in, took the Point in Time survey and were counted as homeless.



"We learned that there are many places where people feel safe," says Cameron Shropshire, the housing and homeless program administrator for Arapahoe County. "So the fixed locations help with bringing people in."



Shropshire has been doing the Point in Time count for ten years, too, but he still wakes up on the day of the count "excited and anxious about it every year," he says. "It's something that we know is important, so between October and January, we're all focused on the Point in Time count."



One difference this year, he notes, is that it was warmer than usual. "When the weather is really bad, people tend to seek shelter, and we can count those shelter numbers," he says.



HUD determines when the count takes place, always late in January. Conner thinks the agency prefers cold nights, so that it can look at "When all the push factors are in place to go inside, what does homelessness look like?" click to enlarge Cameron Shropshire with Arapahoe County stands in GraceFull Cafe in Littleton, where homeless residents can stop by to participate in the Point in Time count. Bennito L. Kelty



Molly Hanson, the development director of Recovery Works, thinks Jefferson County's corps of volunteers is unique. "It's an unusual element that we are using so many volunteers," she says. "Plus, so many of our volunteers are guests of Recovery Works; they themselves are unhoused or have that lived experience."



Lauren Bernstein, a community development specialist for Jefferson County who has a decade of experience doing the count, says that having volunteers who have been homeless is helpful when it comes to asking the "invasive" survey questions. "You're meeting someone possibly for the first time," she notes, "so it really helps to have compassionate and knowledgeable volunteers to have this conversation."

Jefferson County started its count on Monday night and opened the Recovery Works Navigation Center, at 8000 West Colfax in Lakewood, as a place where homeless individuals could gather. The county offered food, haircuts and vaccinations at the navigation center in order to attract people.



"We are expecting the numbers to go up" in Jefferson County's homeless population, Bernstein says, "just because we've seen the need increase throughout the year." But like Shropshire, she admits, "We don't know how the warm weather will play into this" as "more people move around."

On Tuesday morning, Denver's Point in Time counters only took part in observation — a tally of people seen living outside. After observation, Denver's volunteers will follow up with a survey that asks questions about how they became homeless, their medical history and other personal information.MDHI reports the survey results alongside data collected year-round from other sources in its annual State of Homelessness report, which "is going to tell a different story than just the Point in Time count," Conner says. "That's when you get into seeing that there's tens of thousands of people who have access to homeless services throughout the year."HUD gives counties ten days to conduct the survey, so the Point in Time count will continue in Denver through the week. The first night of observations, however, is known as "Point in Time night," and that's when Denver relied on 46 volunteers, all city employees — mostly with HOST — who signed on to drive or walk through the city to count homeless residents.