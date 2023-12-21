House1000 in 2024: Johnston Looks to Same Ideas to Get Another 1,000 Off Denver's Streets

As far as converted hotels go, Chandler said the city wants to open “several hundred hotel units, so hotels are really playing a more critical role in this strategy." Denver is ending 2023 with six hotels that the city is using to shelter homeless residents, all of which are contracted through 2024 as well, according to the Homelessness Resolution Operations Center.

“We’re finding the hotels have more units in them, and so you get more in a single site,” Chandler said. “They also have less pressure from neighborhoods because they already exist, they’re already built, and sometimes in less residential areas.”



The Johnston administration reports that it secured The Johnston administration reports that it secured at least 1,100 units from hotels since July that are being used to move people indoors. The next phase will begin in 2024 for those homeless residents, starting them on the path towards permanent housing with leased units.

“Another key piece of the strategy is leased units,” Chandler said. “You’ll see people coming out of [micro-community and hotel] sites and into their own leased units.”

Housing Connector , a Seattle tech company, will help the city find 400 units over the next five months to lease out to homeless residents through 500 housing vouchers that Johnston announced in November.



“You’ll see people transition out into permanent housing,” Chandler said. “You’ll see some people going straight from the streets into permanent leased units as well over the next year. We’re actually allocating resources directly to that street level, too.”