Drivers' Co-op Gathering Funding, Partnerships Before Competing With Uber and Lyft

While the excitement over the passing of SB23-187 is already palpable, the new rule doesn’t kick in until January 1, 2024 — so drivers are currently considering what to do. “We have two choices,” says Minsun Ji, executive director of the RMEOC. “One is we're going to wait until January 1 to start the cooperative, or we start sometime in the summer and pay the fee that's too absurd.”



Ji met with PUC officials on May 15 to discuss a waiver for 2023, and while the utilities commission is open to talking with drivers about solutions, it's still bound by the current law.



Whatever it decides, the co-op moving ahead with organizing and gathering the capital needed to launch, finding office space and preparing a marketing strategy to get the word out about the potential launch and a beta testing period that will likely occur in June or July.



“We need two kinds of people,” Ji says. “Massive numbers of drivers and massive numbers of riders. … Hopefully when we actually launch the cooperative, we have a lot of people riding.”







“We have a grant that we're doing for a pilot program for people coming out of incarceration, and I'm writing [the co-op] into the grant,” says Carol Peeples, Remerg founder and executive director.



Through the program, co-op drivers will take recently released people to doctor’s appointments, job interviews and anywhere else they need to go. Peeples knows that public transportation isn’t always an easy way to get around, and says she prefers the drivers' co-op to rideshare giants.



“It's more of a win-win-win for the community in that the drivers make more money, and then you also have people who we're trying to help as a nonprofit have better transportation options," she explains.



Peeples met RMEOC co-founder Dick Peterson at a leadership class in 2007, five years before the Employee Ownership Center opened in 2012. She kept a connection to the business because she thought it was a great idea and wanted to work with the center in some way to help honor Tina Yankee, an early advocate for employment equity after incarceration. She's thrilled to finally have a partnership through the drivers' co-op.



The co-op plans to generate business immediately through contracts with entities that need driving services. One of those is the nonprofit Remerg , which helps people recently released from incarceration access resources they need in order to stay out of jail or prison “We have a grant that we're doing for a pilot program for people coming out of incarceration, and I'm writing [the co-op] into the grant,” says Carol Peeples, Remerg founder and executive director.Through the program, co-op drivers will take recently released people to doctor’s appointments, job interviews and anywhere else they need to go. Peeples knows that public transportation isn’t always an easy way to get around, and says she prefers the drivers' co-op to rideshare giants.“It's more of a win-win-win for the community in that the drivers make more money, and then you also have people who we're trying to help as a nonprofit have better transportation options," she explains.Peeples met RMEOC co-founder Dick Peterson at a leadership class in 2007, five years before the Employee Ownership Center opened in 2012. She kept a connection to the business because she thought it was a great idea and wanted to work with the center in some way to help honor Tina Yankee, an early advocate for employment equity after incarceration. She's thrilled to finally have a partnership through the drivers' co-op.

The co-op is looking into other partnerships with government departments and companies that may need transportation support.



“I'm hoping that city agencies and other nonprofits will take advantage of it and support it,” Peeples says of the co-op. “It will need to be supported with contracts and with funding.”



Unverferth says a lot of her current customers are people who can’t drive anymore because of DUIs, along with people with disabilities. She would like to explore options to help support those groups, too.



“You need to be able to get around when you can't drive,” she says. “I especially love taking people with their service animals.”

These drivers hope to compete with Lyft for market share. Kate McKee Simmons