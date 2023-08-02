Mayor Johnston Greenlights First Homeless Sweep Despite Having Nowhere to Put People

"This is the challenge of our current scenario, which is we don't have the units up and ready for people to move to," he told reporters. "We are in the unfortunate situation of having to move off the location where they are knowing they're going to have to go someplace else."



Denver's new mayor confessed that his current approach to the city's homeless crisis is not feasible, citing past encampment sweeps conducted by Mayor Michael Hancock that did nothing but force people to set up shop somewhere else.



"That, as a solution, doesn't work because it just means you're chasing people off one block and they end up on another block," Johnston said. "That's why our real intentional focus has been access to housing."







The Denver Housing Authority board of commissioners on July 28



"After three weeks of not having posted sweeps since the new mayor came to office, he now plans to sweep the residents of the encampment at 22nd and Stout — in spite of not having housing for these people to move into," says Housekeys Action Network Denver (HAND), an affordable-housing advocacy group.

Johnston said Wednesday that his administration considered other locations to sweep because of public health risks, but Stout was the first and only approved area.



"We have been focused really on places where we have significant public health risks," he explained. "We know as we're building that capacity, we have folks that are still living in conditions that can be unsafe. That's why our position has changed to, if it is a public health and safety risk, then we want to make sure those people are protected from those public health and safety risks."

The Denver Housing Authority board of commissioners on July 28 approved the city's $26 million purchase of the 194-unit Best Western Central Park hotel located at 4595 Quebec Street for permanent supportive housing — around the same time Johnston's administration began outreach to the targeted encampment. However, that location apparently isn't ready yet. "This is a place where we have a significant rat infestation in the encampment," Johnston said. "We're very worried about the health and safety of the folks that are in that encampment as well the surrounding neighborhood."

click to enlarge The homeless encampment at 22nd and Stout Street will be swept on Friday because of a rat infestation. Courtest of HouseKeys Action Network Denver

"Where there are instances of public health and safety risks, we think we owe it to residents living in those encampments in neighborhoods to make sure they're not more at risk," Johnston said Wednesday.

"Sweeps will continue where there are public health risks” or "when there are camps in the public right-of-way...or if they're on private property," Johnston explained at the town hall.

"Our real focus is long-term about the housing," he said. "There are downsides to moving encampments when you have people who we are having conversations with about access to housing identify places they might want to go, what their preferences are. The more we displace them, the more we have to then find them again and restart the conversation about what the housing options are. That kind of disruption is not always productive."

click to enlarge Mayor Mike Johnston has started his tour of town halls in Denver's 78 neighborhoods to talk with residents about his plan to end homelessness. Bennito L. Kelty

"What the options are that we have to offer people do not change until we have these housing options up and available," he said. "It's very hard when you're moving people and you don't have access to housing that will give them some place to go. That's why our entire focus has been on actually the long-term path to get people to housing."





The 2022 Point-in-Time Count, a federally funded annual survey, found that a little over 1,300 people reported living on the streets of Denver last year. The 2023 count listed over 1,400 — an 8 percent increase. The total number of homeless, including people in shelters, is now estimated to be more than 9,000.





"To talk to unhoused neighbors and answer questions," he said Wednesday. "Make sure they have the protection and services we know that they may need." The city's Wellness Winnie, a mobile unit that offers physical and mental health checkups, will be stopping by on Friday to provide support. Johnston plans to be there as well.