Sweep of Governor's Mansion Encampment Leaves Many on the Streets

click to enlarge A Denver police officer tells a homeless resident at Eighth Avenue and Logan Street that he has to move. Bennito L. Kelty

click to enlarge Tents and belongings were stacked up and crowded together just outside the Governor's Mansion at Eighth Avenue and Logan Street. Bennito L. Kelty

Michelle and Wylie told Westword that city workers informed them they would only be able to stay at the Best Western for ninety days with a possible thirty-day extension, if needed. Michelle said they told her she'll have to check in each morning or the city employees would do a mandatory wellness check.



