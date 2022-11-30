Netflix Show Exposes Underground Airport Lair Beneath Blucifer's Balls

Right before peak Thanksgiving travel time, an animated Netflix comedy series presented one of the most graphic depictions of Blucifer's junk to ever grace the screen.
"How is the access point for all shadow world air travel under this horse's big blue nuts?" Myc Cellium, a character on the series Inside Job, asked on a recent episode, right before the shot panned to the ballsack of Blucifer, a nickname for "Mustang," the official piece of public art that stands at the entrance to Denver International Airport
"No one told you to look up," responds Gigi, another character in the workplace comedy series that presents the world as though it were actually controlled by the deep state, the Illuminati and lizard people. Myc and Gigi are staffers at Cognito Inc., an organization that tries to navigate this space where conspiracy theories are real. The show, created by Shion Takeuchi, debuted on Netflix in October 2021 and came back for a second season on November 18.
Conspiracy theories have long surrounded Denver International Airport, and the airport has even played off that reputation, hosting a conspiracy theory exhibit and using signs during the seemingly never-ending construction to suggest that any delays are the work of aliens. When DIA turned 25 in February 2020, officials released a list of some of the top conspiracy theories.
One of the favorites: The New World Order built the airport, and NWO and alien executives hold conferences in their lairs beneath the terminal. Another great one: the tunnels between the concourses are connected to Cheyenne Mountain, which is the home of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, aka NORAD.
But perhaps the best conspiracy theories involve Blucifer, the 32-foot cast-fiberglass sculpture created by artist Luis Jiménez. The airport's public art program commissioned the sculpture — based on a Colorado legend about a blue mustang that would lead other horses to water and even fly — in 1993, before the new airport had even opened.
Jiménez soon fell far behind deadline, too, and had already been sued by the city when he was working on "Mustang" in his New Mexico studio one day in 2006. That's when a part of the horse that had already been constructed fell on Jiménez and killed him; his sons ended up finishing the project. By the time they were done, stories were already circulating that "Mustang" was cursed.
On Inside Job, after telling her colleagues that they didn't have to look up, Gigi clicks a button on a remote control, turning Blucifer's red eyes green. (Jiménez had added the glowing eyes in a salute to his father, who owned a neon sign shop.) A metallic floor then gives way, stretching Blucifer's hindlegs into a split, which causes his balls to droop even lower as the characters forget all Gigi's advice and stare directly at the blue scrotum.
"It’s fun to see Denver International Airport referenced in pop culture. We’re flattered and can share a giggle with the audience. 'Mustang' is modest, so we won’t tell him about the closeup," says Alex Renteria, director of communications for the airport.
In this Inside Job episode, the Cognito Inc. crew is attempting to travel to the Vatican as part of a contract mission to transform the Pope from a progressive into a conservative, so that he will open the fiery hellish pits that secretly exist underneath Rome and get lapsed Catholics and atheists to come back to the light. The security check to the shadow world is underneath DIA, marked by a sign that says "Denver Airport" and bears a Freemasons symbol and the phrase "Bluciferous Inconvenius."
Another sign notes "TSA Advisory: Watergate Moved to Gate B52," an homage to both Watergate and the B-52 bomber, which was designed to carry nuclear weapons during the Cold War. The cartoon terminal even features a gate with a plane headed to the Bermuda Triangle. Another sign points out that shoes must be removed, demonstrating this concept with a reptilian leg coming out of a Croc, the product of a Broomfield-based company. And there's a nod to another piece of Denver public art: the "Notre Denver" suitcase gargoyles.
Much of the episode's subsequent action focuses on the inconveniences of TSA, whose security lines can be very long. But in this case, the TSA supervisor is willing to give Glenn Dolphman, a half-human, half-dolphin hybrid, an easy inspection. "Anything for a fellow military man," the supervisor says, implying that the TSA is the unofficial sixth branch of the U.S. military, a conspiracy theory that the show appears to have come up with itself.
But TSA agents then torture Dolphman's colleagues, forcing him to watch until he signs a form that says the TSA is an actual military branch. Then he somehow escapes to a duty-free store, and later chases away the TSA agents away by throwing "I Love Denver" snow globes and pins at them.
In the end, Dolphman and the TSA agents are able to resolve their differences, and Dolphman awards the TSA agents "Snowboarding is Bitchin'" buttons.
Now, it doesn't make much sense. Fortunately, this isn't the first time in the spotlight for "Mustang," which has also been featured on such hit shows as South Park and Family Guy.
And no blue balls there.