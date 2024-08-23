Denver Offering Glimpse at Future Bike Map as City Gathers Resident Feedback

Denver's current bike map has huge gaps where the city's bikeways end and don't connect to longer trails or lanes. It can make biking confusing and unsafe.

Cyclists on these bikeways often have to connect to other areas with ad hoc routes, which requires biking onto sidewalks or high-traffic streets. Denver's current bike map shows random stranded segments of trail in the middle of neighborhoods, as well as long stretches without any connection to major trails.





Local cyclists know that short of huge trails like Cherry Creek Trail, Denver bikeways are mostly choppy and unconnected, largely because of the layout of bike lanes. Bike lanes that run along streets seem to suddenly stop or disappear, and others don't offer a direct way onto longer, unbroken trails.Phillips acknowledged the city is trying to improve "those one-off bikeways to nowhere all over town that don't really connect to anything and aren't very helpful" at the August 7 open house.