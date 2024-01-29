"No Freezing Sweep" Law Barely Makes It Through City Council on 7-6 Vote





Barocas also mentioned that the average cost of going to the hospital for cold-weather injuries — like frostbite, trench foot and chilblains — is about $3,000 per person, and that Denver taxpayers foot the bill for cold-weather injuries at a cost of between $5 million and $10 million a year. "When people are involuntarily displaced without a place to go, they oftentimes are required or have to give up any amount of non-essential goods that they have," Barocas told the committee. "We know that moving people, depending on how it occurs, people are less likely to take with them sleeping bags, clothing, etc. ... That can exacerbate cold-weather injuries."

"Mayor Johnston’s first priority is keeping Denverites safe and healthy," says Jose Salas, deputy director of communications for the mayor's office, in a January 29 statement. "We know that cold temperatures pose a serious danger to people living outdoors, and this proposal will limit the actions the city can take to keep people safe."