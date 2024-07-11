Denver Police Create Rideshare Pick-Up Zone to Reduce Violence Downtown

District 6, which also includes Capitol Hill, City Park West, the Golden Triangle and Cheeseman Park, was already trending downward in crime, Bowser notes. This year, overall crime in the district is down 8 percent compared to the average over the past three years, she notes.



Violent crime in District 6 is down 3 percent this year compared with the three-year average, and property crime is down by 30 percent, Bowser adds. "We consistently try to add things to the safety," Bowser says. "And this is part of that."



Bowser says District 6 wants an increased police presence and dispersed nighttime crowd to aid Johnston's citywide goal of reducing gun violence by 20 percent, which he first mentioned in February while presenting his citywide goals for 2024.

click to enlarge District 6 Commander Kim Bowser unveiled the police department's plan on Thursday, July 11. Bennito L. Kelty

Ballpark District Safety