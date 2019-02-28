Denver Library Invests More Than Half a Million Dollars on Security Camera Software

The Denver Public Library is investing more than half a million dollars in new security-camera software that will bolster security coverage across its 25 branches.

If approved by Denver City Council — a vote is scheduled in the coming weeks — the $600,000 contract with a security systems company will allow DPL to link its camera feeds from the library's branches to the main security terminal at the Central Branch.

The software, which could be installed as early as this year, aims to fix a longstanding problem that security officers have dealt with at the library.